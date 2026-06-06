Lena Tindall Steals the Show with Unicorn Umbrella at Peter Phillips Royal Wedding

At Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding, Lena Tindall, age 7, charmed guests by playing in the rain with a unicorn umbrella, showcasing the lighter side of royal family gatherings.

Lena Tindall , the seven-year-old daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, became the center of attention at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling 's royal wedding on July 26, 2025, in Kemble, Gloucestershire.

Despite the overcast skies and intermittent rain, Lena delighted guests with her playful antics, clutching a vibrant unicorn umbrella and entertaining attendees outside All Saints Church. Dressed in a floral white dress, pink pumps, and a colored ribbon in her hair, Lena appeared to grow weary of the wedding formalities and instead took matters into her own hands.

She joyfully held the umbrella over her father Mike's head, erupting into fits of laughter before later pictures showed Mike carrying the colorful accessory. Her older sister Mia, 12, watched with a bemused expression, seemingly disinterested in joining the fun. Lena's lighthearted spirit highlighted the more relaxed and familial side of royal gatherings.

The wedding itself was a private ceremony attended by senior royals, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Notably absent were Prince Harry and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Sources indicated that Harry has had little contact with Peter Phillips in years, and his estrangement from his brother William, who was present, also influenced his non-attendance.

Andrew was reportedly not invited as the monarchy continues to distance itself from the scandal surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The guest list reflected the family's efforts to maintain a more streamlined and scandal-free public image. Peter Phillips, the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and 19th in line to the throne, married Harriet Sperling, a 45-year-old pediatric nurse specialist for the NHS.

Harriet wore a stunning Emilia Wickstead bridal gown, and the couple celebrated with close family. The bride has a 13-year-old daughter, Georgina, from a previous relationship, while Peter has two daughters from his marriage to Autumn Phillips, which ended in divorce in 2020. The wedding marked one of the biggest royal occasions of the year, with attendees including the groom's sister Zara Tindall, who wore a Rebecca Vallance dress and silver heels, and her children Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

Zara's husband Mike, a former rugby star, was also present. The event was a family affair, with young Lena's playful umbrella antics providing a memorable, joyful moment amidst the rain





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