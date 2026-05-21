Boston United striker Lenell John-Lewis has had a chant about his name being a shop transformed into a John Lewis advert.

Lenell John-Lewis will spearhead a summer ad campaign launched by his namesake retail chain. A football chant that has echoed around lower league stadiums for years has been transformed into an advert for retail giant John Lewis.

Boston United striker Lenell John-Lewis has long been serenaded by supporters singing his name is a shop. It has been a running joke that has followed him throughout his career from his early days in non-league football with Grantham Town before turning professional at Lincoln City and moving on to clubs including Grimsby Town, Bury, Newport County, Shrewsbury Town and Hereford.

The 37-year-old told the BBC the moment the retailer approached him to turn the chant into a glossy advert ahead of the World Cup had felt surreal, adding: Its crazy because Ive heard it for so long in my career. The player, who also had spells at Grimsby Town, said: Many people have obviously spoken about it and said Oh, we should do this, and the opportunity about, I cant turn that down.

Speaking of his collaboration with the retailer, he said: Its been brilliant. Its been something new. Its been enjoyable. Most of the strikers appearances came during two spells at Grimsby Town, including at the Vanarama Conference play-off final at Wembley in 2015.

The tongue-in-cheek partnership with the retailer has also delighted John-Lewiss current fans at Boston, some of whom also feature in the advert. Pilgrims supporter Joshua Cutting said he had stumbled onto the filming set as he was leaving the clubs shop. Doing several takes chanting his name is a shop was all part of the fun, Cutting added.

He definitely started playing along with it towards the end, and its quite funny how in the advert that got released, youve got him laughing at us, because I think towards the end we were just starting laughing every time we did a take. A spokesperson for the retailer added: Lenell has spent over a decade embracing the chant his name is a shop with genuine good humour and warmth.





bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lenell John-Lewis John Lewis Football Chant Advert Boston United

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Lewis, Boots and Debenhams Black Friday deal ads ‘misled shoppers’The Advertising Standards Authority said it had not seen evidence the advertised deals represented genuine savings.

Read more »

Crewe singer says hearing song on John Lewis Christmas advert was 'surreal'Mel Raeburn says featuring on the 2024 John Lewis Christmas advert was a 'great stepping stone'.

Read more »

John Lewis, Boots and Debenhams misled shoppers with 'sale prices'The regulator says Black Friday deals were not what they appeared to be

Read more »

Kate Middleton fans can get money off her Brora blouse at John LewisThe classic Brora gingham blouse beloved by royal fans is back in stock at John Lewis - and there's a money-saving deal available

Read more »