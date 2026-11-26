Manchester United successfully appeal for Leny Yoro's red card to be rescinded against Liverpool. The FA Commission deemed the dismissal an obvious error, allowing the defender to play immediately.

An independent FA commission has officially overturned the red card shown to Manchester United defender Leny Yoro during the club's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. The three-person panel ruled that the dismissal for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity ( DOGSO) was an obvious error, clearing the player to participate in the upcoming fixture against Brentford on Saturday.

Evidence Submitted by Manchester United

Manchester United submitted three crucial pieces of evidence to support their appeal, including an incident involving a different team to establish precedent. The club provided video clips of the incident from multiple angles and distances, shown in both slow-motion and real-time. Additionally, technical analysis from United's data specialists calculated that Alexander Isak would have been at best 1.8 meters short of reaching the ball had Yoro not fouled him.

Also read FA overturns Leny Yoro red card, defender free to face Brentford

The data specialists argued that this distance eliminated the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity from the equation entirely. The club also submitted a video of Brighton defender Pascal Struijk, who was sent off for the same offence during a match against Sunderland in the 57th minute. Although Struijk's red card and one-match ban were initially rescinded, the Key Match Incidents panel later voted 3-2 in favor of VAR having made the correct decision to send the Dutchman off.

Commission Deliberation and Reasoning

The independent panel, which included former Middlesbrough and Blackburn winger Stuart Ripley, concluded that referee Sam Barrott made an obvious error in sending Yoro off. The commission initially determined that a foul had been committed by Yoro, noting that he was on the wrong side of the striker and bundled into Isak from behind, entangling their legs and bringing the attacker down.

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The members unanimously agreed that referee Sam Barrott had not made an obvious error by determining that a foul had occurred. However, the panel then focused on whether the referee erred in assessing that the foul denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity. They concluded that without the foul, Isak would not have had such an opportunity due to a heavy first touch that caused him to lose control of the ball.

The commission stated that ball control had effectively passed to the Manchester United goalkeeper, who would have been able to gather or smother the ball before Isak could reach it and shoot at goal. To the mind of the commission, the referee had made an obvious error in deciding that an obvious goalscoring opportunity existed, leading them to uphold the claim and withdraw the standard punishment.