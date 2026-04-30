Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at King's Trust Gala

Actors Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy attended the King's Trust event in New York City, showcasing their relationship and joining a host of celebrities supporting the royal charity. The couple, who met on the set of 'The White Lotus,' looked loved-up while supporting a good cause.

Actors Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy showcased their affection for each other with a rare public appearance at the King's Trust event held in New York City on Wednesday evening.

The couple, who began dating in 2023 after meeting on the set of the acclaimed HBO series *The White Lotus*, looked radiant as they posed together on the red carpet. Meghann, 36, captivated attention in a flowing, floor-length silk brown Boss maxi dress, featuring long sleeves and a cinched, knotted waistline that accentuated her figure. Leo, 29, complemented her elegance in a sharp navy suit, his arm protectively around his partner.

The event itself was a glittering affair, drawing a constellation of celebrities in support of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s charitable organization. The royal couple are currently undertaking a successful tour of the United States, and the gala served as a significant highlight, celebrating the King’s Trust’s impactful work and the enduring cultural influence of the United Kingdom in New York.

Among the other prominent figures in attendance were fashion icon Anna Wintour, celebrated singer Katherine Jenkins, supermodel Karlie Kloss, and music legend Lionel Richie. Italian designer Donatella Versace, British creative Stella McCartney, and model Iman also added to the star-studded guest list. The event underscored the King’s Trust’s commitment to supporting young people and fostering opportunities for a brighter future.

Meghann recently revealed a charming anecdote about the early stages of her relationship with Leo, detailing how she initially took the lead in expressing her interest. While filming *The White Lotus*, she offered Leo her phone number, recognizing his late arrival to the production and hoping to facilitate a connection.

However, her initial gesture was met with a surprising lack of response. Months later, Leo confessed he hadn’t realized she was interested, prompting Meghann to playfully remind him of her proactive approach. This led to a blossoming friendship that quickly evolved into a romantic relationship. Leo, known for his reserved nature regarding his personal life, has emphasized the importance of maintaining privacy, stating that a relationship should be a ‘safe space’ and that public scrutiny can be detrimental.

Despite their efforts to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, their affection was evident at the King’s Trust gala, and Meghann has previously described Leo as the ‘greatest gift,’ appreciating his understanding of the unique demands and experiences of working in the entertainment industry. She values the shared understanding that comes with having a partner who can relate to the ‘insane and specific’ challenges of their profession





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