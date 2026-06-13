Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Attend FIFA World Cup Afterparty

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were spotted at a FIFA World Cup afterparty in Los Angeles. They were joined by DiCaprio's stepfather David Ward, who was introduced to his mother by her son in 2012.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his latest age gap girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were among the throngs of revelers Friday night in Los Angeles during the FIFA World Cup.

They were joined by the movie star's Scottish stepfather David Ward, whom DiCaprio himself set up with his mother Irmelin Indenbirken in 2012. The trio were glimpsed emerging from an afterparty at the upscale Italian restaurant Alba on Melrose Ave the night Team USA triumphed over Team Paraguay. For his latest family outing, DiCaprio, 51, kept his face obscured behind a mask and a baseball cap yanked down over his forehead.

He draped his recently slimmed-down frame - which has been grabbing headlines over the past year - in a casual ensemble including a midnight blue jacket. Meanwhile his 28-year-old flame, an Italian model he has remained with for nearly three years, emphasized her statuesque frame in a skintight sleeveless top. Adding a touch of summery flair to the ensemble with a set of cutoffs, she balanced expertly on a towering pair of black stilettos that matched her handbag.

Her dark locks cascaded freely in silken curtains that framed her luminous complexion, which she brought out with makeup including a slick of nude lipstick. Ward, who has been compared to the 'most interesting man in the world' played by Jonathan Goldsmith in the Dos Equis ads, carried the takeaway bag. A red cushion was tucked under one of his arms, and he appeared to have spilled a bit of the evening's dinner down the front of his white t-shirt.

DiCaprio's father George left his mother for another woman when their son was one, but the exes lived next door to each other in order to facilitate co-parenting. The Titanic star remains close to George, a comic book artist he described as 'the ultimate source of wisdom for me' last year, according to Den of Geek.

Meanwhile Ward was previously married to a woman named Kim who died in September 2006, years before he was introduced to Irmelin by her son. Ward enjoys a host of Hollywood connections not just through his stepson but also through his daughter Emily, an interior decorator who was once married to The Black Keys drummer Patrick Casey and subsequently dated Giovanni Ribisi.

Emily's showbiz friends include Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson and Oasis icon Noel Gallagher's second ex-wife Sara MacDonald. DiCaprio, who set up his mother and stepfather, is pictured with them at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this January Ceretti has accompanied DiCaprio to an array of high-profile events including this year's Oscars, where they are pictured next to his One Battle After Another co-star Teyana Taylor David Ward, who owns a vegan restaurant in Los Cabos, became acquainted with DiCaprio through their shared enthusiasm for environmentalism.

DiCaprio and Ceretti are said to have met at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where his new Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon was premiering. They were first linked that August, after a flurry of rumors that had connected DiCaprio to Ceretti's fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid. Ceretti has accompanied DiCaprio to an array of high-profile events including this year's Oscars and last June's Venetian wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

She has on occasion been spotted with a ring on her own engagement finger, unleashing torrents of speculation about the nature of her relationship. Ceretti was previously married from 2020 until 2023 to the Italian DJ Matteo Milleri, who is part of the Berlin-based duo Tale of Us. Years earlier, she was briefly linked to the model then known as Natalie Westling, who has since undergone a gender transition and is now called Nathan Westling.

Ceretti was discovered in 2012 and has since walked over 400 fashion shows, as well as covering various international editions of Vogue 23 times





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Leonardo Dicaprio Vittoria Ceretti David Ward FIFA World Cup Los Angeles Afterparty

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