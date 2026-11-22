Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti, Tobey Maguire, and Al Pacino enjoy dinner at E. Baldi in Beverly Hills. The gathering follows a star-studded birthday celebration for the actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were spotted dining at the upscale E. Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. The 52-year-old actor, known for his latest project One Battle After Another, shared the table with his close friend Tobey Maguire, 51, and veteran actor Al Pacino, 86. While DiCaprio himself remained unphotographed during the outing, Ceretti, 28, was clearly visible as she showcased her autumn style for the evening.

Starry Dinner Details and Fashion Choices

Ceretti drew attention for her chic fall ensemble, wearing a cropped tan fur jacket that revealed a hint of her midriff over a white top. She paired the look with belted grey trousers and kept her dark hair sleekly away from her face using a headband. Maguire appeared in a coordinated all-black outfit, flashing a smile for onlookers, while Pacino opted for a more casual look featuring a black beanie and dark sunglasses.

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Recent Birthday Bash Connections

This dinner outing follows a lavish celebration DiCaprio hosted for his November 11 birthday at a private Beverly Hills residence. The previous gathering was equally star-studded, featuring guests such as Jonah Hill, Casey Affleck, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, and 50 Cent. Maguire and Pacino were also in attendance at the birthday soiree, along with Pacino's former partner Noor Alfallah and musicians Travis Barker's children, Landon and Alabama Barker.

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A Decades-Long Friendship with Tobey Maguire

The presence of Tobey Maguire at both the birthday party and the recent dinner highlights the enduring bond between the two actors. DiCaprio and Maguire have been friends for more than 35 years, having first met as child actors auditioning for the same roles in their youth. Their professional collaboration includes three films together, most notably the 2013 adaptation of The Great Gatsby, where DiCaprio starred as Jay Gatsby and Maguire played the narrator Nick Carraway.

Relationship History and Public Perception

Ceretti, 28, is currently the oldest partner DiCaprio has publicly dated, challenging long-standing rumors regarding his preference for younger women. The couple sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2023 after being photographed on an ice cream date in Los Angeles. Prior to Ceretti, DiCaprio was in a long-term relationship with actress Camila Morrone, who is now 29 years old. In a March 2025 interview with Vogue France, Ceretti revealed they met in Milan but preferred to keep the details private, while also noting her admiration for DiCaprio's iconic 1997 film Titanic.