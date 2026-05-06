Leonardo DiCaprio Steps Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti at Rolling Stones Album Launch

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti made a rare public appearance together at the launch of the new Rolling Stones album in New York. The couple, who have been dating since 2023, have been making more public appearances, signaling a serious commitment. DiCaprio's new moustache and darker hair also sparked conversations among fans.

Leonardo DiCaprio made a rare public appearance with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti , at the launch of the new Rolling Stones album in New York on Monday.

The actor, known for his private nature, was seen leaving the venue in his signature face mask and baseball cap, accompanied by his stunning model girlfriend. Ceretti, 27, looked glamorous in a black silk camisole dress with white lace trim, paired with black ballet flats and a black leather jacket in hand. She styled her brunette locks loose and opted for minimal makeup, accessorizing with chic black sunglasses and a black shoulder bag.

DiCaprio, 51, kept his look low-key with a grey funnel neck jacket, cream trousers, and white Nike trainers. The couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, have been making more public appearances recently, signaling a serious commitment in their relationship. This marks a departure from DiCaprio's long-standing reputation for dating women under the age of 25, as Ceretti is now 27.

Their relationship has been going from strength to strength, with DiCaprio even bringing her to the Oscars as his date earlier this year. While they did not walk the red carpet together, Ceretti sat beside her partner in the audience, turning heads in an edgy blood-red dress and a chic bun. This was the first time DiCaprio had brought a significant other to the Oscars since 2020, when he attended with Camila Morrone.

Before that, he was last seen with Gisele Bundchen at the 2005 Academy Awards. During the Oscars, DiCaprio's new facial hair also became a topic of conversation among fans. His new moustache sparked jokes, with some fans claiming it was donated by Pedro Pascal, who arrived at the event clean-shaven. One fan wrote, 'The stache has knocked my world off its axis,' while another joked, 'Leonardo DiCaprio looking kind of hot was not on my bingo card.

' Others shared side-by-side comparisons of DiCaprio and Pascal, humorously suggesting that DiCaprio had stolen Pascal's moustache. Fans also noted DiCaprio's noticeably darker hair, with one commenting, 'Leonardo DiCaprio owns the red carpet - classic black tux, bow tie, and that bold mustache giving major leading-man swagger. Timeless yet fresh; he's ready to take home the gold.

' The actor's midlife crisis makeover comes at a time when his personal life is under more scrutiny than ever. DiCaprio has been dating Ceretti for nearly three years, defying his long-standing reputation for splitting from partners before they turn 25. The age gap between the couple has been a recurring topic among fans, with many noting that DiCaprio has finally relaxed his unofficial 'under-25 rule.





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