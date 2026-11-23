Leroy Boseman, father of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, has died at age 82. The family postponed the actor's 50th birthday memorial to focus on mourning this significant loss.

Leroy Boseman, the father of the late actor Chadwick Boseman, has passed away at the age of 82. He died on Thursday, November 19, following a brief and undisclosed illness. His family announced the news on Saturday, asking for privacy as they navigate this profound loss.

Family Statement and Mourning Process

The Boseman family released a heartfelt tribute describing Leroy Boseman as a devoted husband and father who provided strength, love, and guidance to his relatives. They emphasized that while the public may know him as the parent of Derrick, Kevin, and Chadwick Boseman, he was far more than just a celebrity father to those who knew him personally.

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His sons, Derrick and Kevin Boseman, served as his primary caregivers during his final days. The family expressed deep gratitude for the life Leroy lived and the memories created, while respectfully requesting compassion and understanding from the public during this difficult time. No specific details regarding the cause of his illness were disclosed in the statement.

Leroy Boseman's Life and Legacy

Before becoming known primarily as the parent of a global superstar, Leroy Boseman built a life centered on hard work and family. He operated an upholstery business and also held a position working in a textile factory. These professional endeavors were part of the foundation that supported his large family.

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Leroy Boseman is survived by his wife, Carolyn Boseman, as well as his two other sons, Derrick and Kevin. The loss of Leroy comes more than six years after the tragic death of his youngest son, Chadwick, who passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Impact on Chadwick Boseman Memorial Plans

The death of Leroy Boseman directly impacts the upcoming commemoration of his famous son. The family has officially postponed plans to celebrate Chadwick Boseman's 50th birthday, which was scheduled for Sunday, November 29. Additional information regarding the rescheduled or alternative memorial events will be shared by the family at a later date.

Chadwick Boseman achieved international fame for portraying T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first appeared in the role in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and later starred in the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther. The film was a massive critical and commercial success, earning over $1 billion at the global box office.

Black Panther Franchise and Legal Context

Black Panther received seven Oscar nominations and won awards for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. A sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was released in 2022. Marvel recently announced that actor David Jonsson will take on the lead role in the next installment of the series.

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While the family mourns Leroy, they have also faced significant internal challenges regarding Chadwick's estate. In September, Chadwick's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, engaged in a legal dispute with his brothers, Kevin and Derrick. The brothers filed documents requesting she be removed as administrator of his $3.8 million estate, citing unfulfilled obligations.

Chadwick Boseman died without a will, leaving his brothers and widow to navigate the distribution of his assets. The legal conflict highlights the complex personal and financial aftermath of his sudden death, now compounded by the passing of his father. The Boseman family continues to manage both their grief and these lingering legal matters simultaneously.