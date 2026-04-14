Leslie Kuhn Denies Seeking Damages from Howard Stern, Focuses on NDA Validity

Former Howard Stern assistant Leslie Kuhn clarifies that her lawsuit is not about seeking monetary damages, but rather about invalidating non-disclosure agreements and securing her right to speak freely about her employment and termination.

Former Howard Stern assistant Leslie Kuhn has refuted reports suggesting she is seeking 2.5 million dollars in damages from the radio personality and his wife, Beth. The ongoing legal battle stems from Kuhn's initial lawsuit alleging a hostile work environment and the use of invalid non-disclosure agreements ( NDA s) to prevent her from speaking about her employment. News outlets like Page Six and TMZ initially reported the 2.5 million dollar damage demand, but Kuhn's attorney clarified to the Daily Mail that this figure does not represent compensatory damages. Instead, the focus is on invalidating the NDA s and securing her right to openly discuss her experiences. This clarification offers a different perspective on the case, emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech regarding workplace conditions.

Kuhn's legal strategy appears to center on nullifying the agreements that she believes are designed to silence her, rather than on monetary compensation for damages. The core of the issue seems to be her desire to be free from the constraints of the NDAs and to share her account of her tenure with Stern. The Daily Mail obtained a court document that highlights Kuhn's desire to protect her right to speak freely about her employment and firing, placing a monetary value of no less than 2.5 million dollars on that right. This amount was required to get the case in front of the commercial division of the New York County Supreme Court, but it does not mean she will be awarded that sum even if she wins. Her claims are against Stern, his production company One Twelve, Inc., and The Howard Stern Production Company, Inc. relating to her time working on The Howard Stern Show, where she initially joined in September 2022 as an office manager and then became Stern's executive assistant in January 2024. The lawsuit also alleges the defendants presented her with fraudulent and unenforceable NDAs.

The legal document further details the specifics of Kuhn's employment. The document clarifies that her employment as Stern's Executive Assistant was never predicated on her signing an employment contract or NDA. It recounts her move to the Sterns' Southampton estate to work at their 'apocalypse bunker' as requested by the couple. She states that Beth expanded her duties to include managing mansion staff and household operations. Kuhn claims she was terminated in February 2026 due to what she describes as a hostile work environment, immense pressures from their animal rescue operations, and disorganized business practices. She refutes claims of misconduct made against her by One Twelve's Vice President of Finance, Mark D. Garten.

The legal filing alleges that Kuhn received a raise and bonus offer before her termination. She further contests the validity of the separation agreement she was presented with, including an NDA. She claims the agreement appeared to have been signed years before she actually started working for Stern and alleges the signature was fabricated. Kuhn's focus is on invalidating the NDA so she can speak freely about her employment and termination, not on seeking financial compensation. The Daily Mail has sought comment from the Sterns, but has not received a response. The legal dispute has unfolded against the backdrop of Stern's continued career, marked by the recent announcement of a new deal with SiriusXM





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Howard Stern's Former Assistant Disputes $2.5 Million Damages Claim, Focuses on NDA ValidityLeslie Kuhn, former assistant to Howard Stern, clarifies she is not seeking $2.5 million in damages but aims to invalidate non-disclosure agreements, allowing her to speak freely about her time in his employ. The lawsuit alleges a hostile work environment and questionable practices.

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