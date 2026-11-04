Letitia James Recuses From Cornell Probe, Appoints Jacqueline Kelly

New York Attorney General Letitia James steps aside from the Cornell University sexual assault investigation, appointing former federal prosecutor Jacqueline Kelly to lead the inquiry following bias allegations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has officially recused herself from the criminal investigation into alleged sexual assaults at Cornell University. This decision follows serious accusations of bias leveled against her by one of the accused individuals. The move ensures an independent review of the case involving a former student identified as Jane Doe.

Jacqueline Kelly Named Lead Prosecutor

James announced on Wednesday that she appointed Jacqueline Kelly to lead the probe into the October 2024 incident. Kelly is a seasoned legal professional with extensive experience in high-profile federal cases. She previously supervised the prosecution of Sean 'Diddy' Combs for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Her appointment aims to restore public confidence in the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

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Bias Allegations Against Attorney General

Gillio Lopes, a Chi Phi fraternity brother named in the lawsuit, formally challenged James's involvement last month. His attorney Stuart Bernstein argued that James demonstrated a lack of objectivity in her handling of the matter. Lopes filed a petition in Albany County Supreme Court on October 7 seeking to void Governor Kathy Hochul's appointment of James as special prosecutor. He claimed James had already formed a presumption of guilt before the investigation began.

Legal Response to Bias Claims

Kaitlin Vigars, representing James, countered these claims in a filing submitted on October 22. She stated that social media expressions of empathy do not constitute judicial bias or prejudice. James posted on X on September 8, expressing support for survivors while addressing a debate opponent Saritha Komatireddy. Her team maintains that these statements were singular acts of compassion rather than indicators of a predetermined outcome.

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Kelly's Qualifications and Investigation Plan

Jacqueline Kelly brings significant expertise to the role as outside counsel for the Attorney General's office. She graduated from both Cornell University and Columbia Law School, connecting her directly to the institution involved. Kelly will direct a team of attorneys from the Office of the Attorney General and Boies Schiller Flexner law firm. Their mandate includes conducting witness interviews and analyzing all available evidence thoroughly.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

The search for outside counsel began on October 1, shortly after Hochul designated James as special prosecutor. Kelly's team will now review previous investigative records and reports to build a comprehensive case file. All men accused by Jane Doe have denied any wrongdoing and remain uncharged with crimes. The investigation continues under Kelly's direction to ensure a fair and transparent process for all parties involved.