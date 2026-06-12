Levoit Tower Fan Named Best Buy by Which? at Just £81

Consumer experts at Which? have tested 21 tower fans and found the Levoit LTF-F362 to be the best, scoring 87% and offering a pleasant breeze, quiet operation, and useful features like a sleep mode and timer, all for a fraction of the price of premium brands.

If your bedroom has suddenly turned into a sauna at night, or the kids are waking up hot and grumpy, you might already be eyeing up electric fans ahead of another warm spell.

But before spending hundreds on a fancy Dyson model, consumer experts at Which? say there's a much cheaper option that actually came out on top in testing, and it costs just £81. The Levoit LTF-F362 Tower Fan has been named the best tower fan tested by Which? , beating pricier competitors when it came to airflow, noise levels and even how nice the breeze feels.

After testing 21 different fans, Which? awarded the Levoit Tower Fan an impressive 87% score, officially naming it a Best Buy. Experts looked at everything that actually matters in real life: how noisy the fan is when you're trying to sleep, how strong the airflow feels during hot weather, how easy it is to use and even how expensive it is to run. And this one ticked a lot of boxes.

Which? testers particularly liked the 'pleasant breeze' it created, saying it felt consistent and comfortable, especially on the medium and higher settings. For many families, that matters far more than simply having a fan that blasts air around the room. One of the major advantages is how quietly it operates.

According to the manufacturer, the fan produces no more than 20 dB of noise at low speeds, making it suitable for bedrooms, children's rooms and home offices without creating excessive background noise. It also features a sleep mode, which allows the fan to adjust airflow based on the temperature of the room and turn off the bright display lights on the front panel.

That feature alone should appeal to numerous parents who are desperate to keep their young children from waking up. Additionally, it has a built-in 12-hour timer, allowing users to set a time frame for when they wish the fan to shut down and go into standby mode while everyone else is asleep. Spending hundreds on a fan can feel like a lot, especially when British summers can be so unpredictable. That's what makes this option stand out.

At £81, it's around £319 cheaper than some Dyson fans, but Which? says it still delivers when it comes to cooling power, ease of use and comfort. The fan also includes 12 speed settings, a remote control and wide oscillation to help cool more of the room, handy if multiple people are trying to stay comfortable.

If you're looking for a fan that's quiet enough for sleep, powerful enough to make a difference and doesn't cost hundreds, this could be one of those buys you end up being very glad you made once temperatures rise. And according to Which?

's testing, you don't necessarily need to spend Dyson money to get one of the best fans around





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Levoit Tower Fan Which? Best Buy Affordable Quiet Fan Bedroom Fan Summer Cooling Airflow Sleep Mode

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