Leweston School Closes Immediately Due to Insolvency

Historic Dorset independent school Leweston shuts suddenly after running out of cash, disrupting hundreds of families and staff.

One of Dorset's most prestigious Palladian manor houses stands eerily silent with its lights on but no people inside. A Union flag flies at half-mast above the entrance to Leweston School, a historic institution located just outside Sherborne that was suddenly evacuated and closed. The vast property, which sits on 50 acres of parkland, features extensive facilities including a 25-metre indoor swimming pool, a modern equestrian centre, six tennis courts, and several dozen minibuses left unlocked.

Five days before the end of the Michaelmas term, Leweston announced without prior warning that it was ceasing operations immediately because it had completely run out of cash. This abrupt collapse has left 577 pupils and 214 staff members in a state of shock, with the 135-year-old school now resembling a ghost ship after a year of 1891 founding by Belgian nuns and post-war relocation to its current site.

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Financial Collapse and Operational Chaos

The immediate mechanism of the closure involved a complete depletion of liquid funds, forcing the administration to shut down all academic activities instantly. Robert Nejako, the former head of physics, described the communication process as a shambles, noting he received an email containing a screenshot of a misspelled letter that was not even on official letterhead.

The lack of financial reserves meant that contractors carrying out maintenance work learned overnight that they would not be paid for their services. These workers promptly packed up their tools and left the premises, which created an immediate crisis for teachers and staff who lived in on-site housing and suddenly lost access to hot water and central heating.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Financial Impact

The sudden shutdown has devastated families who were preparing for mock GCSEs and A-levels, throwing their academic plans into total chaos. Parents face severe financial losses, with some out of pocket by hundreds of thousands of pounds, while staff members who are still owed October wages are unlikely to ever see that money.

Employees who lived on the campus must now urgently find both new jobs and alternative homes in a short timeframe. The school, which charges fees of up to £45,000 a year and counts actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas as an alumna, had previously projected an optimistic future alongside news of pupils winning national sailing and rowing championships.

Broader Industry Trends and Political Context

Leweston is part of a massive wave of closures affecting the independent education sector, with 149 schools shutting their doors since the start of last year. The campaign group Education Not Taxation attributes this trend to the Labour government implementing a 20 per cent VAT on fees, abolishing business rate relief on private school buildings, and increasing National Insurance costs for employers.

The group reports that 33,000 children have left the private sector since the start of 2025, a figure that outpaces government predictions by a factor of four and adds significant pressure to state school places. Tens of thousands of employees have already lost their jobs due to these industry-wide financial pressures.

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Future Outlook and Predatory Investment

The collapse of Leweston serves as a warning for the wider market, with one leading educationalist suggesting that up to 200 more private schools in the UK are in danger of similar endings. The central concern is whether these institutions will close in an orderly manner at the end of terms or suffer sudden cash failures like the Dorset school.

Predatory investors are currently circling the troubled sector, seeking out distressed schools that can be bought for a fraction of their value. These investors aim to swiftly close the educational operations to gain control of the valuable property assets, leaving the educational history and student communities to be discarded as mere real estate acquisitions.