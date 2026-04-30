Lewis Capaldi Gives Emotional Shout-Out to Mental Health Campaigner on Epic US Trek

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi surprised mental health activist Craig Ferguson during his US concert, acknowledging the 22-year-old’s 3,000-mile walk across America in a kilt to raise funds for mental health charities. The heartfelt moment left Ferguson overwhelmed as he continues his grueling journey, aiming to raise £1 million for the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

Lewis Capaldi left a Tartan Army superfan trekking across the US speechless with an unforgettable shout-out during his concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Craig Ferguson , a 22-year-old mental health campaigner from Paisley, is in the midst of a grueling 3,000-mile walk across America, equivalent to running a marathon every day for 104 days—all while wearing a kilt.

The young activist, who passed the halfway point of his epic journey last week, made a special stop in Colorado to see his musical idol, Lewis Capaldi, perform. Little did he know that the Scottish singer would give him a heartfelt recognition in front of a packed audience, leaving Craig overwhelmed with emotion. In a video shared on his Instagram, Craig can be seen erupting with excitement as Lewis acknowledges him from the stage.

The singer praised Craig’s incredible effort, saying, 'I just want to give a shout-out to Craig Ferguson, who is a Scottish lad walking from LA to Boston in honor of mental health. He's here this evening, and it's an amazing thing he's doing—so thanks very much.

' Lewis then joked, 'This next song is about mental health, and it's a very, very happy song, The Day that I Die. ' After the show, the two met backstage, with Craig later describing the night as 'unforgettable. ' He shared, 'No one will ever know how special this night was for me.

I've been a huge fan of Lewis for the best part of a decade, and not only did I get to meet him, but he also shouted out our challenge multiple times during his show at Red Rocks. Nights like this make all the struggle and pain worth it.

' Craig’s journey began in February when he set off from Glasgow Airport, piped into the terminal as he embarked on his remarkable challenge. His goal is to raise £1 million for the Scottish Association for Mental Health, passing iconic US landmarks along the way. Lewis Capaldi, who has been open about his own struggles with anxiety and Tourette’s syndrome, took a break from the spotlight to focus on therapy and medication before returning to the stage last year.

Craig has already conquered some of America’s toughest terrain, from the scorching heat of Death Valley to long stretches across the western states. He hopes to reach Boston in time for Scotland’s World Cup opener on June 14, accompanied by his close friend Matt Allan, who is supporting him with a vehicle and helping him tackle the enormity of the feat.

This isn’t Craig’s first ambitious endurance challenge—he previously walked from Glasgow to Munich, raising over £80,000 for men’s mental health ahead of Euro 2024. Before setting off, he said, 'Mental health affects every family in Scotland—including my own. If walking 3,000 miles in a kilt gets people talking, donating, and seeking support, then every single step will be worth it. I want to arrive in Boston not just having crossed America, but having made a real difference back home.

' So far, Craig has raised an impressive £127,000 toward his cause. Supporters can follow his journey and contribute to his Tartan Trek campaign





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