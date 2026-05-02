Lewis Capaldi Halts US Show Due to Technical Issues, Continues with Acoustic Set

Lewis Capaldi was forced to pause his Denver concert due to technical difficulties but continued the show with an acoustic performance, receiving praise from fans for his adaptability and talent. The incident occurred during his 'Survive' tour, marking his return to the spotlight after addressing his Tourette's Syndrome and mental health.

Lewis Capaldi experienced a temporary setback during his US tour this week when technical difficulties forced him to pause his performance at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.

The 29-year-old singer, currently showcasing his 'Survive' show, had returned to the stage after a period away from the spotlight in 2023 to address his struggles with Tourette's Syndrome. The tour, which began last September and is scheduled to continue into 2026, has been progressing well with shows across various US cities.

However, Wednesday night’s incident brought a brief interruption as the sound system failed mid-set. Addressing the audience, Capaldi acknowledged the issue with characteristic humor, stating, 'Something has happened. Usually I'd be singing by now. Something technological has gone wrong.

I'm not sure what the f*** has happened.

' He playfully compared the situation to 'erectile dysfunction,' demonstrating his ability to maintain a lighthearted attitude even amidst unforeseen challenges. Rather than allowing the technical glitch to derail the entire performance, Capaldi cleverly adapted by transitioning to an acoustic set, continuing to entertain the enthusiastic crowd. This resourceful response was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans who took to social media to express their appreciation.

Numerous attendees praised his talent, resilience, and the intimate atmosphere created by the impromptu acoustic performance. Comments highlighted the show as one of the best they had ever witnessed, emphasizing Capaldi’s genuine connection with the audience and the supportive environment he fostered. Some fans even expressed gratitude for the technical difficulties, suggesting they contributed to a more organic and memorable experience.

The 'Survive' tour is named after his latest EP released last year, and following his US engagements, Capaldi is set to perform in Canada, Ireland, and the UK. Capaldi’s return to music follows a challenging period marked by his battle with Tourette's Syndrome, which became publicly apparent during his Glastonbury set in 2023, forcing him to cut the performance short.

He has since been open about the support he received from fellow musicians, notably Elton John and Niall Horan, while also acknowledging instances where individuals claimed to have reached out but did not. He described Elton John as a 'really cool dude' for proactively contacting him after Glastonbury, and praised Horan for consistent support through their group chat.

Capaldi has also shared updates on his mental health journey, revealing he is no longer taking antidepressants and has found significant benefit from therapy. He acknowledges that anxiety will likely remain a part of his life, but emphasizes the importance of learning to manage and respond to it effectively. His recent track, 'Survive,' has achieved Number 1 status, symbolizing his successful return and ongoing resilience





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