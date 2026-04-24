Lewis Capaldi Reflects on Kiss with Harry Styles as Styles Reportedly Engaged to Zoe Kravitz

Lewis Capaldi discusses his surprise kiss with Harry Styles at the 2023 BRIT Awards, while reports emerge that Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are engaged after eight months of dating.

Lewis Capaldi has revisited the memorable moment he shared a kiss with Harry Styles at the 2023 BRIT Awards, describing the experience as a pleasant surprise.

The Scottish singer, aged 29, recounted the unexpected smooch during a recent interview with Caleb Simpson, fondly recalling Styles's 'lovely lips'. Capaldi explained that the kiss was spontaneous, stating, 'It was a lovely little thing. I didn't know it was going to happen.

' Simpson playfully noted the apparent consent evident in their exchange, to which Capaldi affirmed, 'There was consent, I could see it. He's the one who gestured to me from across the room.

' Interestingly, Capaldi previously leveraged the story in his online dating profiles, hoping to impress potential partners, but has since confirmed he is currently single and has stepped away from dating apps, observing a general trend of people 'getting offline'. Meanwhile, the spotlight has also turned to Harry Styles's burgeoning personal life. Reports from Page Six indicate that Styles, 32, and actress Zoe Kravitz, 37, are engaged after a whirlwind eight-month romance.

A source close to the couple revealed that Styles is deeply devoted to Kravitz, stating, 'He would jump off a cliff for her.

' Kravitz is reportedly 'on cloud nine,' and those within their social circle express no surprise at the engagement. Recent sightings of Kravitz sporting a significant diamond ring have further fueled speculation. This engagement marks a first for Styles, who has previously been linked to several high-profile relationships. Kravitz, on the other hand, has been married before, tying the knot with actor Karl Glusman in 2019 before their divorce in 2021.

She also had a notable engagement with actor Channing Tatum, which ended in October 2024 after a three-year relationship. Representatives for both Styles and Kravitz have been contacted for official confirmation. The initial engagement rumors surfaced earlier this week when Kravitz was photographed with a prominent diamond ring while Styles bid her farewell during a visit to the UK. The couple's relationship has been steadily progressing since they were first spotted holding hands in August of last year.

Their connection deepened when they were seen with Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz, a month later, signaling a more serious commitment. Despite their efforts to maintain a degree of privacy, Styles and Kravitz have been observed on numerous dates across various locations, including London, Rome, and Brooklyn. Styles recently shared that witnessing three close friends get married prompted him to engage in a period of self-reflection, leading to a 'real, honest conversation' about his own future aspirations.

The news of the potential engagement comes as Styles enjoys a romantic period, recently seen on an outing with Kravitz in London, where she was also wearing a chunky gold band. The same ring was initially noticed in December, sparking the first wave of engagement speculation. The pair were photographed holding hands during a coffee date at Kravitz's hotel in Hampstead, further solidifying their public display of affection and hinting at a significant step in their relationship.

The combination of Capaldi's playful recollection of a past moment and Styles's potential future commitment paints a picture of evolving personal lives for both artists





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