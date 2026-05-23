Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari 'at the mercy' of engine deficit after Canadian Grand Prix qualifying, laments Leclerc struggles

Lewis Hamilton acknowledges Ferrari's strong development battle compared to Mercedes, but bemoans the lack of power to give them a chance. Leclerc struggles in qualifying, only manages an acceptable lap in Q3.

Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari is ''at the mercy'' of its engine deficit to Mercedes after qualifying at Formula 1 ’s Canadian Grand Prix , after appearing to be challenging for the front row but ultimately qualifying fifth behind Hamilton.

Leclerc laments Ferrari’s shortcomings over their team radio during qualifying.

"At the mercy of the lack of power": Lewis Hamilton, the 41-year-old Briton, acknowledges the Ferrari team's strong development battle compared to Mercedes. Leclerc struggles in Q1 and Q2, gains confidence in Q3, but P8 is not acceptable.

"Continued development and closing the gap": Hamilton expects the rest of the season to be challenging but hopes they can stay ahead in corners to challenge for podium spots





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Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying Engine Deficit Aerodynamic Package Leclerc Good Amount Of Problems On The Brakes Resolved Confidence Right Window Ice Acceptable Lap Better Too Late Monegasque Ferrari Challenging Coming Behind Hamilton Close The Gap Winkelmann Patrick Jernej Kodrič Upcoming.Nl

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