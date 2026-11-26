Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc address their recurring on-track conflicts at the Qatar Grand Prix, seeking solutions after the Las Vegas collision.

Lewis Hamilton has declared that Ferrari is enduring extremely difficult periods following a series of aggressive on-track incidents with his teammate, Charles Leclerc. The two drivers engaged in serious discussions on Thursday upon their arrival at the Qatar Grand Prix, aiming to address the fallout from their collision during the Las Vegas race last weekend. Hamilton acknowledged that while the details of their private talks will remain confidential, a concrete solution is urgently required to stabilize the team environment.

History of Tensions and Las Vegas Collision

The current friction between Hamilton and Leclerc stems from a pattern of conflicts that began before the Las Vegas Grand Prix. During the Mexican Grand Prix in October, the pair collided on the first lap, an incident that ceded victory to Max Verstappen of Red Bull and allowed the team to miss out on a potential one-two finish. Hamilton stated that Ferrari had to hold serious closed-door meetings following that event, admitting the team faced significant internal issues. These discussions were brokered by team principal Frederic Vasseur in Brazil, but tensions flared again in Las Vegas.

Also read Ferrari urged to bench Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc after Las Vegas GP clash

Hamilton Criticizes Ferrari Management

Lewis Hamilton has been openly critical of how Ferrari handles internal disputes, suggesting that the team has major structural problems. He pointed to a penalty he received in Las Vegas, where he was fined 10 seconds for gaining an advantage by cutting the track while battling McLaren driver Lando Norris. Leclerc was in close proximity during that incident, further complicating the dynamic. Hamilton emphasized that learning occurs primarily through hardship rather than constant winning, implying that the current struggles are a necessary but painful part of the team's development process.

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Leclerc Attributes Conflicts to Driver Ambition

Charles Leclerc defended the relationship between the two drivers, stating that they maintain a very good connection outside the car. However, he admitted that the recurring flashpoints are a result of both being highly competitive drivers determined to finish ahead of the other. Leclerc noted that there are over ten instances this season where they have started side-by-side, creating constant tension. He argued that while some level of friction is inevitable in top teams with two strong drivers, it must not escalate to the point where solutions are not found.

Future Outlook and Team Unity

Despite the current turmoil, both drivers expressed a willingness to resolve their differences for the sake of the team. Leclerc emphasized that they are responsible adults who must find a way to coexist and compete fairly. Hamilton remains optimistic about the future, asserting that he has no doubt the team will return to work hard together next year. He believes that better processes will be implemented quickly to ensure Ferrari operates as a unified and effective racing team moving forward.