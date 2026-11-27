Lewis Hamilton escapes FIA disciplinary action following a tense braking incident with Max Verstappen during the Qatar Grand Prix second free practice session.

Lewis Hamilton escaped formal disciplinary action from the FIA stewards after a tense braking zone incident with Max Verstappen during the second free practice session of the Qatar Grand Prix. The confrontation unfolded around the second hour of track time at the Lusail International Circuit, specifically as cars approached Turn 1 on the main straight. Although the stewards reviewed the footage and noted Hamilton's driving for potential erratic behavior, they ultimately decided that the situation did not warrant any formal punishment or penalty points.

Stewards Review Hamilton-Verstappen Incident

The moment in question occurred as Hamilton moved into the braking zone, a maneuver that immediately alerted both Verstappen and the race officials. The Dutch driver, likely feeling a sense of déjà vu following a contentious saga with George Russell at the previous Las Vegas Grand Prix, appeared to be caught off guard by Hamilton's pace. Verstappen had initially passed Hamilton's Ferrari down the start/finish straight, only to see the Brit move back past him approaching Turn 1. Hamilton, now positioned on the outside, cut quite sharply across Verstappen to secure the optimal racing line, though physical contact between the two vehicles was successfully avoided.

Also read George Russell Compares Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen After Vegas Collision

Verstappen's immediate reaction over the team radio captured the intensity of the moment. He exclaimed, "Ah. You saw that under braking? My God," highlighting the severity of Hamilton's line through the corner. Despite the visual drama and the potential for a crash, the FIA stewards determined that Hamilton's defensive move, while aggressive, did not cross the threshold into dangerous driving that would require a formal sanction. This decision allows Hamilton to continue his weekend without the burden of a post-race penalty or grid drop.

Session Disruptions and Timing Results

While Hamilton avoided fines, his Friday session was far from smooth, as mechanical failures and track interruptions significantly shortened his running time. Following the clash with Verstappen, Hamilton reported a critical engine failure to his garage. He confirmed to Ferrari that the power unit had stopped itself, a malfunction that necessitated an immediate stop on track. This mechanical issue triggered a Virtual Safety Car, which effectively brought the remainder of the FP2 session to a premature conclusion, leaving many teams with unanswered questions regarding the true performance hierarchy of the field.

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The session was further complicated by multiple red flags that extended the running time by 13 minutes. A significant red flag was triggered either due to gravel on the track after Charles Leclerc, Hamilton's Ferrari teammate, spun, or because of debris left on the circuit. Additionally, Pierre Gasly's Alpine became beached in the gravel approaching Turn 14 after a spin, requiring recovery efforts. Kimi Antonelli ultimately topped the session in a Mercedes one-two, completing the Friday clean sweep by also topping FP1. He finished ahead of George Russell, who had set a purple sector time on soft tyres but was forced to abort his lap due to the interruptions.

Mercedes Dominance Amidst Mechanical Issues

Despite the chaos caused by red flags and the Virtual Safety Car, Mercedes demonstrated strong overall pace at the Lusail International Circuit. Antonelli's victory in FP2 underscored a strong start to the race weekend for the silver arrows, with Russell also showing competitive speed before being thwarted by track incidents. The session results suggested a clear pecking order was difficult to establish due to the fragmented nature of the running, but the Mercedes cars appeared to be the class of the field on Friday.

For Hamilton, the combination of a high-stakes on-track duel and subsequent mechanical failure highlighted the unpredictable nature of Formula 1 preparation. The FIA's decision to clear him of wrongdoing provides a psychological boost as the teams prepare for qualifying. With the engine freeze confirmed and the field shaken up by various incidents, the focus now shifts to how teams will analyze the data from this disrupted session ahead of the crucial qualifying rounds.