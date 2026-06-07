Lewis Hamilton Blows Kiss to Kim Kardashian at Monaco Grand Prix Podium

Lewis Hamilton shared a romantic moment with Kim Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix, blowing her a kiss from the podium. The couple's appearance was overshadowed by Kardashian's snub of F1 legend Martin Brundle, sparking fan backlash.

Lewis Hamilton shared a sweet moment with girlfriend Kim Kardashian as he blew her a kiss while on the podium during the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 41-year-old British racing driver, who was first romantically linked to the SKIMS founder earlier this year, sent love to Kardashian as he accepted his second-place trophy following the race over the weekend. In a short clip uploaded to the official F1 Instagram account, the television personality could be seen proudly filming her beau as he was presented the trophy by Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Hamilton lifted the large trophy into the air while giving a thumbs up to his team watching from below. He then blew a kiss toward Kardashian, 45, who was also nearby, causing her to flash a cheerful smile. She applauded the professional driver who stood alongside 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli, who came in first place. Kardashian glammed up for the big day, wearing a cream-colored dress that clung to her figure.

While attending the star-studded race, she also unveiled the daring backless portion of the ensemble. Her dark locks were swept up into a chic updo, allowing loose strands to border the sides of her face. She slipped into a pair of closed-toed black heels and completed the look with stylish shades.

The star was accompanied by her younger sister Khloe, who was also dressed for the special occasion in a satin cream dress with a lace trim on the neckline and hem. During the festivities, Kardashian was criticized as rude after she seemingly snubbed legendary television reporter and former driver Martin Brundle. She was standing with her entourage watching the pre-race ceremony unfold in the Mediterranean principality.

Brundle, of British broadcaster Sky Sports, who has become famed within F1 for his pre-race walkabouts where he interviews celebrities on the grid before every race, approached Kardashian. He walked up and down the packed Monaco grid in the moments before the race, looking for celebrities and drivers to interview. He noticed Kardashian and Khloe standing by the track and approached them to try to get a word while on live television.

But both Kardashian sisters chose to rudely ignore Brundle, refusing to say a single word to him before they turned to their entourage in a bid to seemingly get him moved away. The embarrassing moment sparked fury among F1 fans watching at home. One commented: 'Kim Kardashian is not too good to talk to Martin Brundle. What a complete lack of class.

' Another added: 'Didn't we just know Kim Kardashian would refuse to speak to Martin Brundle. Famous for absolutely nothing, can't carry an umbrella herself and she ignores Martin when talented sports persons and international actors embrace him. She has no place on our grid.

' Another posted: 'How rude was Kim Kardashian? Brundle there to ask questions and she looks at some dude to see if Brundle was worth talking to. Poor.

' One fan replied: 'Can't believe Lewis didn't give Kim Kardashian the talk about Martin Brundle royalty. ' Another quipped: 'Kim Kardashian just staring at Martin Brundle and ignoring him on the grid walk. She knows it's okay to use words, right?

' During his career as a driver, Brundle finished on the F1 podium nine times across 12 seasons. He also won the World Sports Car Championships and the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans. One day earlier on Saturday, Kardashian was also spotted supporting Hamilton during his race. She wore a black lace tank top as well as a pair of blue jeans while walking by the harbor with her sister Khloe.

The Good American founder also sported a black sleeveless top and fitted black capris for the big day in Monte Carlo. And on Friday, Kardashian made her grand arrival ahead of the weekend, sporting a black leather look. The couple's public display of affection and the subsequent controversy have kept fans talking, highlighting the intersection of celebrity culture and Formula 1





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