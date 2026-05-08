Lewis Hamilton channels Miami Vice and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in epic car chase reel

During the Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton celebrates the city with a cinematic reel he films around The Magic City, featuring a Ferrari Testarossa and referencing the 1984 TV show Miami Vice and the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, with a special nod to the iconic Cheetah model.

Following an eventful Miami Grand Prix , Lewis Hamilton posted a cinematic reel to social media celebrating the city. The seven-time world champion can be seen racing a Ferrari Testarossa around The Magic City, with the video embracing the visuals of the 1984 TV show Miami Vice and the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City .

The video, titled "Vice City Run" in a bright blue and pink font, lifts ingredients directly from the iconic game, stamped over the palm-tree-lined roads and waterways of the Florida city





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