Lewis Hamilton claims first win in Ferrari colours after storming to victory in Barcelona

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has secured his long-awaited first victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix. His girlfriend Kim Kardashian congratulated him on the win, sharing a celebratory message on Instagram. Hamilton finished clear of George Russell and Lando Norris in an all-British podium, and is now just 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Kim Kardashian congratulated her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton after the Formula One legend secured his long-awaited first victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix . The reality TV star, 45, who is dating Hamilton, 41, had been present last weekend to cheer him on at the Monaco Grand Prix.

She watched on as Hamilton finished as the runner-up for the second successive Grand Prix. Kardashian was not present in Barcelona on Sunday, as Hamilton went one better by claiming his first win since 2024. A celebratory message was quickly shared by the star following Hamilton's triumph, as he finished clear of George Russell and Lando Norris in an all-British podium. The Instagram post showed Hamilton powering towards the finish line, with Ferrari staff trackside cheering in celebration.

Kim Kardashian congratulated her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton after his first F1 win for Ferrari Hamilton secured his long-awaited victory at the Barcelona Catalunya Grand Prix Kardashian was present at the Monaco Grand Prix last week but was not present in Barcelona Kardashian added heart and trophy emojis to the photo in a show of support for her boyfriend. Hamilton had claimed post-race that winning with Ferrari was beyond his wildest dreams. I wish I had the right words, he said.

How do you find the right words to express an emotion that's your new wildest dreams? I truly believed in my decision, and joining Ferrari, I truly believed what this team could achieve, what we could achieve together. Hamilton is now just 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, but sounded a word of caution over his potential hopes of an eighth world title.

Well, honestly, with the way that the year started out, I have not really been thinking about it like that, Hamilton added. I've not been thinking about an eighth. Of course, what we had worked towards has been being able to win, but I've always been conscious of the fact that it takes time. And Mercedes have come out the gates with a blistering car and blistering pace, both drivers doing such a great job.

We know we have this power deficit. There's going to be tracks where we go to with long, long straights where that makes it even harder. But as I said, we've got a great car at the core and if we keep adding performance and we can go through the corners quicker, maybe we can narrow that deficit down a little bit until we improve or until we close the gap on power.

Kardashian addressed that awkward moment she stole Kimi Antonelli's towel after he won the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend Kim appeared to have been forgiven by the Formula One driver as she gifted him a new white towel In a new video, Antonelli was seen climbing out of his Mercedes and was handed a new white towel which had been embroidered with, To Kimi from Kim, in black stitching Hamilton last week spoke publicly about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, after blowing her a kiss from the podium. Its amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support.

My friends. It was an incredible turnout overall, Hamilton said. I dont know what else to say. Its amazing to have good people around you and supporting you.

And she does that for me every day. Hamilton was first romantically linked to the SKIMS founder, earlier this year, but the Monaco Grand Prix showed their affection publicly. The pair enjoyed a trip to Japan together and they are said to have spent a weekend at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, England, as well as visiting Paris, France in early February.

They also appeared publicly together during the 2026 Super Bowl in February, when they were shown on the stadium's big screen during the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. Kardashian suffered an awkward moment at the Monaco Grand Prix after footage went viral on social media of her walking past a podium for the winner and picking up the towel.

She was then seen taking off her sunglasses and wiping her face following the champagne podium spraying. Fans had highlighted how the towel had been meant for Mercedes star Antonelli, who had pipped Hamilton to first place. Since the awkward moment, the Mercedes F1 team have poked fun at the mishap sharing a video of Antonelli, 19, asking: I was wondering, have you seen my towel?

Kardashian gifted Antonelli a new towel ahead of the Barcelona Grand Prix, with a follow-up video showing the teenager climbing out of his Mercedes following practice and asking, Have you seen my towel? Antonelli was handed a new white towel which had been embroidered with, To Kimi from Kim, in black stitching. Wrapping the towel around his neck, Antonelli added: Thank you Kim.





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