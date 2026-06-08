Lewis Hamilton Faces Backlash Over Wealth Comments Amid Billionaire Girlfriend

Lewis Hamilton is criticized for hypocrisy after past comments advocating wealth caps resurface as his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, worth $1.9 billion, attends Monaco GP.

Lewis Hamilton , the seven-time Formula One world champion, found himself at the center of a controversy during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. Despite securing a second-place finish and his third podium of the season, the spotlight shifted to his personal life and past comments about wealth inequality.

Hamilton, 41, was accused of hypocrisy by fans after a video resurfaced from 2023 where he criticized the super-rich and called for a cap on personal wealth. The video gained renewed attention because his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, attended the race for the first time since their relationship became public. Kardashian, a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion, watched from the paddock as Hamilton kissed her cheek after the race.

This juxtaposition between Hamilton's progressive views and his association with one of the world's wealthiest individuals sparked widespread debate on social media. In the resurfaced podcast interview, Hamilton had stated that he struggles daily with the disparity between the wealthy and the poor, particularly when driving through Los Angeles and seeing homeless populations. He argued that no individual should be allowed to accumulate billions of dollars, suggesting a limit on wealth so that resources could be distributed more equitably.

However, critics were quick to point out that Hamilton himself is one of the highest-paid athletes globally, with an estimated personal fortune of $550 million. Combined with Kardashian's wealth, the couple's net worth exceeds $2.45 billion. Social media users called out Hamilton for what they perceived as hypocrisy, with one writing that the lack of pushback against his comments was remarkable. Another sarcastically remarked that Hamilton should lead by example and donate his and his girlfriend's excess wealth.

A third comment suggested that Hamilton should be the change he wants to see by giving away their fortunes. The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of Hamilton's blossoming relationship with Kardashian, which has been making headlines since late 2025. The pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were first spotted together on New Year's Eve in Aspen and later went public at the Super Bowl in February.

They recently took a significant step by introducing Hamilton to Kardashian's four children from her marriage to Kanye West. Sources close to the couple describe their relationship as intense and note that Kardashian's family adores Hamilton. In a rare social media post, Kardashian shared a selfie taken by Hamilton during a bike ride, offering a glimpse into their private life.

While Hamilton continues to perform on the track, his off-track romance and the ensuing debate over wealth inequality have added a layer of complexity to his public image. The incident raises questions about whether public figures can reconcile their personal choices with their advocated principles, especially when those choices involve substantial wealth. As the Formula One season progresses, all eyes will be on Hamilton, both for his driving and for how he navigates this controversy





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Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian Hypocrisy Wealth Inequality Monaco Grand Prix

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