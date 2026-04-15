Lewis Hamilton Gains Kylie Jenner's Approval Amidst Kim Kardashian Romance, Following Kim's Transatlantic Trip

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton appears to have received the blessing of Kylie Jenner as his relationship with Kim Kardashian continues to flourish. The couple's public debut at Super Bowl LX was followed by Hamilton's integration into the Kardashian-Jenner circle at Coachella, where Kim was seen supporting Justin Bieber, and made a quick trip to the UK to see Lewis.

Lewis Hamilton has seemingly cemented his place within the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, having received the apparent approval of Kylie Jenner . This follows the public emergence of his relationship with Kim Kardashian , which debuted at Super Bowl LX on February 8. The pair, who were friends for over a decade before taking their relationship public, have been seen together at various events, including Justin Bieber's Coachella performance. The F1 driver has seemingly found a friend in Kylie Jenner as he spent time at her luxurious Coachella mansion. Kylie, the makeup mogul, recently gave fans a tour of the Palm Springs abode she was staying in during the festival. Lewis subsequently shared a snap of himself and friends on the mansion's basketball court, solidifying the connection. Kim and Lewis were seen holding hands while they watched Justin Bieber perform at Coachella , showing public displays of affection. The relationship appears to be progressing, with Hamilton seemingly integrating himself into the Kardashian-Jenner family, further confirming their relationship.

Kim Kardashian's dedication to the relationship is also evident, highlighted by her recent transatlantic journey. Reportedly, the reality TV star undertook an 11,000-mile round trip, just to spend a brief 24 hours with Hamilton. Kim, known for her busy schedule, reportedly flew to London on Tuesday of last week using her private jet, to be with her beau. Departing from Los Angeles on Monday evening, she arrived in the UK the following afternoon. Following her arrival in Farnborough, Hampshire, she was driven to Hamilton's £18 million home in Kensington, west London. Sources close to Kim suggest that this strenuous travel was an intentional effort to nurture their blossoming romance. An insider revealed that both Lewis and Kim, recognizing their demanding professional commitments, are committed to making time for each other. Kim's Easter weekend was spent with her family, followed by a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Monday. She then embarked on the flight to London to see Lewis, demonstrating her commitment to their relationship. Though their time together was limited, the quality of their interactions was prioritized. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for both Kim and Lewis.

Kim and Kylie, were spotted together during Justin Bieber's Coachella performance, with both taking to Instagram to celebrate the show. The SKIMS founder shared a clip of Bieber performing his hit song YUKON, capturing the stage lit up by spotlights. Meanwhile, Kylie and her friends, were enjoying the music as they cheered during the singer's fireworks display at the end of the show. Kylie was also seen with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, dancing during Bieber's set. This latest news reinforces the bond forming between Hamilton and the Kardashian-Jenner family, with both parties making efforts to maintain and strengthen their relationship despite their busy schedules. The close proximity of the two also creates a bigger media hype. This shows the value they place on their connection, despite the demands of their respective careers





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Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Coachella Relationship

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