Lewis Hamilton has insisted he still has 'decent pace' after a strong qualifying performance at the Monaco Grand Prix, despite 'negative comments' from his critics. The seven-time world champion outqualified his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc for the second race in a row, with the Monegasque fourth after a late crash.

Lewis Hamilton insists he still has 'decent pace' after Monaco qualifying showing amid 'negative comments'. The seven-time world champion outqualified his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc for the second race in a row, with the Monegasque fourth after a late crash.

Hamilton says his strong qualifying performance at the Monaco Grand Prix shows he's not 'lacking pace' despite 'negative comments' from his critics. Ferrari were favourites going into Saturday in Monaco after claiming a one-two in both of Friday's practice sessions. The short and medium-speed corners suited their car on paper, but they were overhauled by Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen when it mattered most in qualifying.

Hamilton says the car felt 'completely different' on Saturday despite having made only minor setup tweaks overnight. He said: 'The car was really in a bad place, so in Q1 I was seven tenths down or something like that and had to make huge adjustments to the wing in order to try and rebalance the car for some reason, so I'm not quite sure exactly what went wrong. We will deep dive into it.

Ultimately, we lost the chance to fight for the front row going into qualifying with the balance that we ended up with, so it's a bit of a surprise. But I'm still grateful.





SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Monaco Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli Max Verstappen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Monaco Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc heads Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari one-two in first practiceCharles Leclerc heads Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari one-two in first practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, as Isack Hadjar crashes his Red Bull.

Read more »

McLaren Unveils MCL-HY Hypercar, Lewis Hamilton Wows with Metallic Pink Helmet at Monaco Grand PrixMcLaren has unveiled its MCL-HY hypercar from the Monaco Superyacht deck, showcasing the car's sleek design and advanced technology. Meanwhile, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has surprised fans with a new metallic pink sparkly helmet at the Monaco Grand Prix, taking to the streets of Monte Carlo for FP1 and FP2.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian Rocks Leather Look in Monaco to Support Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand PrixKim Kardashian arrived in Monaco to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, wearing a bold leather outfit. Hamilton also debuted a sparkling pink ensemble.

Read more »

Monaco Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli pips Max Verstappen pole with Lewis Hamilton thirdMercedes' Kimi Antonelli beats Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pole position in a gripping qualifying session at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Read more »