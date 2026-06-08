Lewis Hamilton Reflects on Relationship with Kim Kardashian and Monaco Grand Prix Performance

Lewis Hamilton discusses his relationship with Kim Kardashian following their public appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix, where he secured second place. The seven-time Formula 1 champion expressed gratitude for Kardashian's support and addressed his ongoing adaptation to Ferrari, while also touching on the couple's serious relationship dynamics.

Lewis Hamilton has finally spoken publicly about his relationship with Kim Kardashian following their highly visible display of affection at the Monaco Grand Prix . The seven-time Formula One world champion, who finished second behind debutant Kimi Antonelli, credited his girlfriend for her unwavering support throughout the weekend.

'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support,' Hamilton said from the podium after blowing a kiss toward Kardashian. 'My friends. It was an incredible turnout overall. I don't know what else to say.

It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.

' The 41-year-old British driver, who joined Ferrari at the start of the 2025 season, also addressed his continued quest for his first victory with the iconic team, stating he felt 'inspired to level up' and described his overall mindset as 'happy, grateful and thankful. ' Kardashian, 45, was present to cheer on Hamilton from the grandstands alongside her sister Khloe, marking their first public, PDA-filled outing since their romance was first linked earlier this year.

Their relationship has quickly progressed, with the pair traveling together to Japan, spending a weekend at the luxurious Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, and visiting Paris in February. They also made a joint appearance during Super Bowl LIX in February, where they were shown on the stadium screen. Sources close to the couple suggest their bond is serious and rooted in a pre-existing friendship.

'Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both,' an insider told Us Weekly. 'They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are. ' Another source added to PEOPLE that Hamilton is 'just an easy-going guy with great energy' and that 'Her family likes him and Kim's very into him.

' The relationship is described as 'more than just a casual connection,' with the observation that 'It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued. ' The Monaco weekend, however, was not without its minor moments. While Kardashian enthusiastically supported Hamilton, she appeared less enthusiastic about the traditional post-race champagne shower, instinctively trying to shield herself when Hamilton sprayed the celebratory bubbly into the crowd.

She quickly recovered, rejoining Hamilton on the podium steps for a sweet cuddle and kiss before they departed together. Separately, Kardashian faced criticism for her interaction with Sky Sports pundit and former F1 driver Martin Brundle. During his famous pre-race grid walk, Brundle approached Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who were standing trackside.

According to reports, both sisters ignored his attempt to speak with them on live television, turning to their entourage in a manner that seemed intended to have him moved along, an incident that some fans labelled 'rude.





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