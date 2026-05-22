Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken about his emotional reaction to Arsenal's Premier League title win and why he is proud of Mikel Arteta's champions.

Lewis Hamilton reveals emotional reaction to Arsenal 's Premier League title win and why he is proud of Mikel Arteta 's champions. The seven-time F1 world champion, an Arsenal supporter since childhood, shed a tear when the Gunners clinched the Premier League title and predicts they will now go from strength to strength after ending their 22-year championship drought.

Hamilton, who was a 19-year-old F3 driver the last time Arsenal were champions in 2004, posted 'COYG' on his social media after Arsenal's title win was confirmed by Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night. He spoke in Montreal ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, where he will be racing for Ferrari, and said of Arsenal's triumph: 'I think, like for everyone, very emotional.

I shed a tear, to be honest, because I remember I was five years old and I used to play in Stevenage, in Peartree Way, around the corner football with friends. I was the only black kid in the area out of the people that I was playing with and I remember trying to fit in and all of them supported different teams - West Ham, Tottenham and Manchester - so I was bouncing between all these when I was like four or five years old depending on who I was with.

My sister, I remember exactly, I messaged her the other day, she was walking me home and she asked me what team I supported. She gave me a dead arm back then, a little dig in my arm, and said: 'You have to support Arsenal!

' We had a laugh yesterday about it. Arsenal players celebrate winning the Premier League title! After three runner-up finishes in the Premier League, Arsenal secured this year's title with a game to spare after Man City's draw at Bournemouth. A lot of emotion came up for me, as I'm sure for so many people - they're just so happy and proud of the team.

Obviously Arsene was great. I think the direction they've gone in the past couple years has been just fantastic so very inspired by what they've done. Really, really proud of the team and I think they can go from strength to strength from here and only get stronger. How the Arsenal players reacted to their Premier League title win on social media.

Arteta's side will now aim to add a first Champions League trophy in the club's history to their season's trophy haul when they play Paris Saint-Germain in the Budapest final on May 30. I'm always looking for other leaders that are doing great things and how they work with teams, added Hamilton. I'm always learning how I can be a better colleague, a better team-mate to the people around me.

How I can extract more from myself but also from the groups that I get to work with because team work really does make the dream work - it's a real thing. After celebrating Arsenal's title success at the start of this week, Hamilton will now hope to have a strong result of his own in the red with Ferrari as Formula 1 returns to action this weekend in Montreal.

Since finally breaking his podium duck for the Scuderia at the 26th attempt at the new season's second round in China back in March, Hamilton has finished only sixth in each of the two grands prix since. There's a lot of learnings taken from the first races, and particularly from the last race. There's been a huge amount of work, which I'm really grateful for.

All the team back at the factory are working incredibly hard to try and analyse where we've been good, where we've been not been so good, and we've adjusted processes and approach. 41-year-old Lewis Hamilton plans to remain in Formula One for quite some time to come. I'm hoping that we're able to extract more from the car because I think we're still trying to extract the most from the package that we have.

Then also just being realistic of where we stand currently compared to Mercedes, for example. But lots can happen, so it's just about trying to extract the most from the car this weekend. On where Ferrari stand relative to their three chief rivals, Hamilton added: Mercedes are at the top.

McLaren looked incredibly strong last race as well, they took a good step, and obviously Red Bull have made a huge step, so I think we're kind of in and around McLaren and Red Bull. Jenson Button believes Lewis Hamilton will still turn up with 'confidence' to Montreal despite simulator concerns. Mercedes have a big upgrade this weekend





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