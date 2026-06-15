Lewis Hamilton Secures Historic First Grand Prix Win with Ferrari at Barcelona-Catalunya

Lewis Hamilton has achieved a long-awaited first grand prix win with Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, closing the gap to championship leader Kimi Antonelli to 41 points.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix witnessed a historic moment as Lewis Hamilton secured his long-awaited first grand prix win with Ferrari . The seventh round of the 2026 season saw Hamilton bounce back from a difficult first season with the Maranello outfit, claiming a third-place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix, second-place finishes in Canada and Monaco, and now the win in Barcelona.

Reflecting on the milestone moment, Hamilton took to social media to share a strong message, thanking fans, Team LH, and Tifosi for their support. He expressed his gratitude towards Scuderia Ferrari for the hard work and dedication to progress, stating that this win is just as much theirs as it is his.

Hamilton's win in Barcelona has closed the gap to championship leader Kimi Antonelli to 41 points, with the Italian driver leading with 156 points and Hamilton following with 115 points. Hamilton's win is a testament to his perseverance and determination, and he is now in a position to fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari. The win has also sparked a debate on what next for Honda now that its engine is confirmed as F1's weakest.

Additionally, the chances of Hamilton winning in Barcelona without the virtual safety car have been questioned, and the perfect trap built by Ferrari to beat Mercedes at the Barcelona GP has been analyzed. Furthermore, the sim tools being perfected by GM for the unknowns of San Diego and Chicagoland have been discussed, and the future of Formula 1 and MotoGP has been explored





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Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli F1 World Title

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