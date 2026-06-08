Lewis Hamilton Shares Polaroid of Kim Kardashian with His Helmet at Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton posted a polaroid of girlfriend Kim Kardashian holding his Ferrari helmet at the Monaco Grand Prix. Kim supported Hamilton, who finished second, and the couple shared a kiss on the podium. Sources say their relationship is serious and could be endgame.

Lewis Hamilton has shared a sweet polaroid snapshot of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian posing with his glittering purple race helmet at the Monaco Grand Prix .

The reality star, 45, made her paddock debut during Saturday's qualifying, wearing a racy black lace bodysuit and blue jeans. The SKIMS mogul beamed in the strappy lace bodysuit as she stood against a white wall, proudly holding the Ferrari helmet for the photo. Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 champion, captioned the image on social media with 'more from monaco'.

Alongside the polaroid, he posted a gallery of weekend photos, including one of himself preparing for the race and another with 19-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, who finished third. The mother-of-four also attended the F1 race on Sunday, turning heads in a beige figure-hugging minidress as she arrived in the paddock with her sister Khloe Kardashian. Kim appeared to be a lucky charm for the Ferrari driver, as he secured second place behind Antonelli.

During the podium ceremony, Hamilton blew a kiss to Kardashian, later telling reporters: 'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support. My friends... It was an incredible turnout overall. I don't know what else to say.

It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.

' Despite not winning a race since joining Ferrari last year, Hamilton expressed feeling 'inspired to level up' and described himself as 'happy, grateful and thankful. ' Kim's presence was not without a slight hiccup: she was seen trying to shield herself from the customary champagne spray during the podium celebration. Yet she soon returned to greet Hamilton, sharing a sweet cuddle and kiss.

The couple's public display of affection marked their first such outing since being romantically linked earlier this year. They have previously enjoyed trips to Japan, the Cotswolds, and Paris, and were shown on the big screen during the 2026 Super Bowl. A source told Us Weekly that their relationship started as a friendship and that those close to them believe it 'could be endgame for them both.

' Another insider revealed to PEOPLE that Kim is taking the relationship seriously, describing Hamilton as 'an easy-going guy with great energy' and noting that they share 'more than just a casual connection.





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