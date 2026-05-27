Lewis Hamilton Spends Quality Time with Kim Kardashian's Children at Family Dinner, Marking Relationship Milestone

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton joined Kim Kardashian for a family dinner with her children and their mothers, signaling a serious step in their high-profile romance that has intensified over the past five months.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton 's relationship continues to blossom as the Formula 1 champion recently spent quality time with Kardashian's children during a family dinner in Los Angeles.

The couple, who have been dating since December 2025, were joined by Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, and Hamilton's mother, Carmen Larbalestier, for an evening at Nobu. The outing signaled a significant step in their serious romance, with Hamilton actively engaging with Kardashian's younger children. He was seen wrapping an arm around her oldest son, Saint, who is ten, while Kardashian held hands with her daughter Chicago, eight, and son Psalm, seven.

Her eldest daughter, North, twelve, was not present at the dinner. Kardashian turned heads in a stylish ensemble featuring a pencil skirt and cropped grey jacket with strappy heels, while Hamilton opted for a casual white tracksuit. The mothers also showcased their fashion flair, with Jenner, 70, wearing a striking black leather trench coat. After the meal, Hamilton drove the group home, underscoring the close-knit nature of the gathering.

This dinner is the latest in a series of public appearances that have charted the rapid progression of their relationship. The pair, who have been friends for over a decade, made their romance public at the Super Bowl in February before officially confirming it on Instagram. They were later seen sharing their first kiss while swimming in the Pacific Ocean near Kardashian's Malibu home last month.

Most recently, they attended the Coachella Festival together, where they were spotted holding arms during Justin Bieber's set and staying close throughout the headlining performance. Notably, they were joined by Kardashian's daughter North at the music festival, indicating her integration into some family outings. A source previously described the couple's connection as 'intense' and noted that Kardashian's family 'adores' Hamilton. This mutual affection is evident in the increasing involvement of both families.

The commitment to maintaining their relationship despite their demanding global schedules is further highlighted by reports of extensive travel. Last month, Kardashian reportedly embarked on an 11,000-mile round trip on her private jet from Los Angeles to London just to spend 24 hours with Hamilton at his £18 million home in Kensington.

An insider revealed that the pair, being two of the busiest figures in entertainment, are determined to seize any spare time to be together, making extraordinary efforts to keep their romance alive across continents.





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