England rugby legend Lewis Moody joins the current squad to face the All Blacks Haka, launching his Front Up to MND campaign and raising awareness for the disease.

Lewis Moody stood at the apex of the England rugby squad, facing the cultural ritual of New Zealand with unflinching resolve. The 2003 World Cup winner served as the central figure during an emotional pre-match ceremony at Twickenham, marking the official launch of his new public awareness initiative. This significant moment occurred as the English team prepared for their fixture against the All Blacks, drawing attention to his ongoing battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

Moody Joins Squad for Emotional Haka Ritual

Moody walked onto the pitch alongside England captain Maro Itoje, a gesture that surprised the gathered crowd and united the stadium in support. Before assuming his position at the tip of the formation, he embraced and greeted the players under the management of head coach Steve Borthwick. The former England captain, who was diagnosed with MND late last year, had been working closely with the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation to raise funds and visibility for the condition.

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Standing in the center of the field, Moody took a deep breath as the sheer volume of the crowd response hit him physically. He described the raw emotion of the moment as overwhelming, noting that the power of the stadium's support brought him to a halt momentarily. Despite the intensity of the occasion, he composed himself to fully absorb the significance of standing alongside current players while the All Blacks prepared for their traditional war dance.

Former Captain Reflects on Unique Twickenham Moment

The 48-year-old admitted that the experience of walking out with the current team was unlike anything he encountered during his 71-cap playing career. He recalled feeling incredibly privileged to be in the tunnel with the squad before emerging onto the turf, a memory he promised would last a lifetime. The connection to a team he never played for, yet shares a generational bond with, provided a profound sense of pride and purpose.

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Moody noted that this unique occurrence allowed him to represent everyone living with Motor Neurone Disease. He stood implacable as the New Zealand team performed their Haka, a symbolic challenge that England met with focused determination. His presence added a layer of historical gravity to the pre-match proceedings, highlighting the resilience required to face both physical opponents and health challenges.

England Secures Dominant 37-12 Victory Over All Blacks

Following the ceremonial proceedings, the match itself showcased complete English dominance across all facets of the game. England thrashed the visitors with a commanding 37-12 scoreline, proving their strength on the pitch matched their spirit off it. The victory highlighted the team's formidable lineout and purring attack, which left the All Blacks struggling to cope with the pressure.

The performance was so thorough that it silenced any lingering doubts about the team's direction under Steve Borthwick. Players like Ben Younes drew inspiration from the pre-match events, citing the sight of Lewis Moody as one of the most powerful things seen at Twickenham in recent memory. The win demonstrated that the squad had found its intimidating formation to counter the psychological impact of the Haka.

Walk the Coast Mission Launches on June 12 2027

Moody is now turning his focus to a fundraising endeavor called Walk the Coast, which aims to support the ongoing fight against Motor Neurone Disease. The mission is scheduled to kick off on his birthday, June 12, 2027, involving participants walking 26 miles across over 175 routes in England, Scotland, and Wales.

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This initiative follows in the footsteps of other rugby legends who have faced the disease, including Ed Slater, Joost van der Westhuizen, and Rob Burrow, who have sadly passed away. The late Doddie Weir, whose foundation inspired this campaign, remains a central figure in raising awareness for the cruel condition. Moody's wife Annie and his sons Dylan and Ethan stood by his side after the match, sharing in the celebration and the emotional weight of the day.

Rugby World Pays Tribute to Moody's Courageous Act

The broader rugby community responded with deep admiration for Moody's decision to stand with the current England squad. Ireland legend and coach Ronan O'Gara described the moment as beautiful, emphasizing the rarity and significance of such gestures. He praised Moody as a truly special individual whose actions provide inspiration to people everywhere, regardless of their location in the world.

O'Gara highlighted how the gesture brought people together to gather their thoughts, offering a moment of reflection on what life is really about. The act of addressing illness with such visible courage and connection to the team resonated deeply with fans and players alike. It served as a poignant reminder of the bonds within the rugby family and the shared resilience required to face adversity.