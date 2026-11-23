British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh completed a three-day swim through the Strait of Hormuz, documenting war's devastating impact on marine ecosystems and calling for an end to the conflict.

British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh, serving as the United Nations Environment Programme Patron of the Oceans, successfully completed a grueling three-day swim through the strategically vital and embattled Strait of Hormuz. The expedition, which took place between November 15 and 18, covered approximately 15 kilometers from Musandam Island to the Cape of Hormuz on Oman's Musandam Peninsula. Pugh undertook this dangerous journey to draw urgent global attention to the severe environmental consequences of the ongoing war in the region.

Documenting Environmental Damage in Conflict Zone

Lewis Pugh, a 56-year-old athlete born in Plymouth, Devon, witnessed firsthand the escalating violence affecting both human and natural life. According to the Lewis Pugh Foundation, the swimmer observed multiple attacks on commercial shipping vessels, distant explosions, and fighter jets flying overhead during his passage. He emphasized that while war causes immense human suffering with lost lives and destroyed homes, nature is a casualty that receives far too little international attention. Pugh stated that the damage inflicted upon the marine environment can persist long after the fighting has ceased, urging for an immediate end to the conflict.

Also read Lewis Pugh Swims Strait of Hormuz to Highlight Environmental Cost of War

Witnessing Attacks on Commercial Shipping

During the first day of the swim, an oil tanker was struck by a projectile approximately 2.5 miles from where Pugh was swimming. The situation intensified on the second day when he saw flames rising above a headland near a burning liquefied petroleum gas carrier named Tara Gas. Pugh later passed close to the vessel while it was still engulfed in flames, expressing immediate concern for the seafarers onboard. He noted that such vessels carry highly flammable gases, meaning an attack could have catastrophic consequences for both crew members and the surrounding marine ecosystem.

Protecting Vital Marine Wildlife Habitats

The Strait of Hormuz serves as one of the globe's most critical shipping routes and supports diverse wildlife, including dugongs, sea turtles, and whale sharks. Pugh highlighted that oil spills and other forms of contamination pose long-term threats to sensitive ecosystems such as coral reefs, seagrass meadows, and mangrove forests. The United Nations reports that at least 175 vessels have been attacked since the conflict began in March, with approximately 30 of those attacks releasing significant pollution into the water. Pugh described how these environmental damages could have irreversible effects on the region's biodiversity and ecological balance.

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Geopolitical Tensions and Naval Blockades

The swim occurs amidst heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, following military strikes on February 28 that killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has stated it will use all available means to counter a US naval blockade imposed in retaliation for its own efforts to block the strait. Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei declared that the US actions constitute military aggression, arguing that Iran is entitled under Article 51 of the UN Charter to defend itself using any means at its disposal.

Call for Reopening and Environmental Action

Lewis Pugh is the first person to attempt a long-distance swim in the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began in March, using his platform to advocate for the reopening of the waterway. He called for concrete action to address the environmental damage caused by the war and to protect the marine life that calls this vital trade corridor home. The small expedition team, which included a support vessel and kayak, remained alongside Pugh throughout the swim, ensuring his safety while documenting the ongoing crisis. His journey underscores the urgent need to protect natural resources from the collateral damage of modern warfare.