Lewisham Islamic Centre Warned By Charity Commission Over Sermons

The Charity Commission issued a formal warning to the Lewisham Islamic Centre for inflammatory sermons and governance failures, sparking accusations of overzealous regulation.

The Charity Commission has issued an official public warning to the Lewisham Islamic Centre in south-east London due to inflammatory and divisive sermons delivered at the site. The regulator concluded that the management of the institution committed misconduct and mismanagement, citing specific incidents that raised serious concerns about the content and oversight of religious discourse.

Commission Findings On Sermon Content

The investigation was triggered by complaints regarding speeches given by Head Imam Shakeel Begg in October 2023, shortly after the Hamas attack on Israel. Mr. Begg stated that Western narratives regarding the killing of innocent children were lies and described the suffering caused by Zionists and oppressors. He also criticized celebrities including Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner, labeling them as sick for their public support of Israel.

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A second incident involved Imam Ashraf Dabous speaking about the Southport riots in August 2024. He claimed that manipulators behind the violence were Zionists supporting the state of Israel, referencing a Zionist agenda. The unrest followed online misinformation regarding the identity of the attacker who killed Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

Governance Failures And Risk Management

Beyond the sermon content, the Charity Commission found that the centre failed to conduct adequate risk assessments and due diligence for external speakers. These governance lapses placed the charity's resources and reputation at unnecessary risk by allowing potentially harmful content without proper procedural safeguards. The regulator noted that these failures were connected to but not limited to the two complained-about events.

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The Commission emphasized that the centre lacked policies to mitigate risks associated with guest speakers. This administrative deficiency allowed for sermons that the regulator deemed inflammatory to be broadcast to the congregation without sufficient internal checks or balances. The warning remains visible on the Charity Commission website for one year.

Centre Response And Legal Challenges

The Lewisham Islamic Centre rejected the findings, describing the warning as overzealous and claiming regulatory expectations on Muslim charities are unnecessarily burdensome. The institution stated it is seeking legal advice and views the action as a troubling attempt to restrict legitimate religious worship and solidarity with Palestinians. They argued the regulator should not prescribe permissible sermon content.

Head Imam Shakeel Begg, who has been associated with the centre for at least 27 years, previously sued the BBC for calling him an extremist, a case dismissed by Lord Justice Haddon-Cave in 2016. The imam stated that his words were misinterpreted and that he condemns extremism. The centre highlighted that over 3,500 Palestinians had been killed at the time of the October 2023 sermon.

Future Actions And Public Interest

The Lewisham Islamic Centre stated that issuing a public warning was not mandatory and questioned whether it served the public interest. They urged others to join a united challenge against what they describe as an overbearing Commission to defend religious freedom. The institution continues to evaluate legal options to contest the regulatory decision.

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The warning stipulates that failure to remedy the identified failings could lead to further action by the regulator. This case highlights the ongoing tension between charitable oversight and religious expression in the UK. The outcome may influence how other Muslim charitable institutions handle speaker vetting and internal governance procedures in the future.