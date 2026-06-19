Lexi Minetree recreates Elle Woods' Harvard admissions video for Legally Blonde prequel Elle

Lexi Minetree, handpicked by Reese Witherspoon, plays Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel Elle. She wore the same Marc Jacobs pink dress that Witherspoon originally wore to the Legally Blonde premiere in 2001. Fallon made a fuss over the frock, which was borrowed with Witherspoon's blessing from her organized and color-coordinated closet. Minetree also recreated Elle's Harvard admissions video as part of her audition process. The new series, Elle, releases on Prime Video on July 1 and follows a teenage Elle Woods as she navigates Beverly Hills High School, fashion choices, and challenges.

Lexi Minetree , handpicked by Reese Witherspoon , plays Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel Elle. She wore the same Marc Jacobs pink dress that Witherspoon originally wore to the Legally Blonde premiere in 2001.

Fallon made a fuss over the frock, which was borrowed with Witherspoon's blessing from her organized and color-coordinated closet. Minetree also recreated Elle's Harvard admissions video as part of her audition process. The new series, Elle, releases on Prime Video on July 1 and follows a teenage Elle Woods as she navigates Beverly Hills High School, fashion choices, and challenges.

Reese Witherspoon has said that watching Minetree step into her shoes has been 'one of the most gratifying experiences of her career.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lexi Minetree Elle Woods Legally Blonde Prequel Elle Marc Jacobs Pink Dress Reese Witherspoon The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Harvard Admissions Video Beverly Hills High School Fashion Choices Challenges Elle Woods Character Reese Witherspoon's Closet Elle's High School Journey Season One Season Two

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