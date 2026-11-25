Actress Lexi Shoaibi sees viral fame and follower surge after her character Mandy in GTA 6 captivates players worldwide with a memorable in-game scene.

Lexi Shoaibi has emerged as an unexpected internet sensation following the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, driven by her performance as the character Mandy. The 32-year-old actress, who provides both the voice and motion capture for the role, reported gaining nearly 210,000 new Instagram followers in the week since the game launched. Her viral status stems from a specific in-game sequence that has captured widespread attention across social media platforms.

Mandy Character Goes Viral Online

The core of Shoaibi's newfound fame lies in the interaction between her character, Mandy, and the game's protagonist, Jason Duval. Early in the narrative, Jason visits Mandy's house to repair a clogged sink. Following the repair, Mandy appears in a tiny bikini and engages in flirtatious behavior with Jason. This brief but visually striking scene was shared extensively by players, sparking viral discussions and propelling Shoaibi into the spotlight within the gaming community.

Also read Why Rockstar kept the Pricedown font in GTA 6's UI design

Shoaibi Announces Role and Secret

Lexi Shoaibi officially revealed her involvement with the highly anticipated title last week through a post on Instagram. She wrote to her followers that she could finally share a secret, confirming that she performs both the voice-over and motion capture for Mandy. She described the character as fun and invited players to identify her if they encountered her in the game. She later added that there were no words to describe her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she has received from the public.

Actress Discusses Bittersweet Fame

Following the surge in popularity, Shoaibi appeared on the Twitch stream of commentator Hasan Piker to discuss the rapid changes in her life. She described the experience as bittersweet, expressing deep appreciation for the positive reception while also addressing the challenges of sudden fame. She specifically called out individuals impersonating her online, stating that while the attention is thrilling, she asked people to stop creating fake profiles that mimic her identity.

Advertisement

Game Sets Sales Records Worldwide

The context of this viral moment is the massive commercial success of Grand Theft Auto 6. The title generated a record-breaking $3.79 billion in first-day retail sales, marking a significant milestone for the industry. The franchise, which has been dormant for 13 years, drew workers worldwide to take personal days to experience the new installment. The game returns to the fictional Vice City, a sun-baked parody of Miami, continuing the series' tradition of satirizing American culture.

Review Highlights Relationship Focus

Early critical reception indicates that Grand Theft Auto 6 shifts focus toward character development and relationships. Reviewers note that the game emphasizes interpersonal dynamics more than the violent heists and mayhem that defined previous entries. Shoaibi's background includes training at the NYU Tisch School of Arts and the Stella Adler Studio. Her prior credits include minor roles in The Good Fight and voice work for the Disney series Hamster & Gretel.