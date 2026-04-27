Lexie Brown Denies Involvement in Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

WNBA star Lexie Brown issues a strong denial after being falsely linked to the breakup between Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, sparked by cheating allegations and social media speculation.

WNBA star Lexie Brown vehemently denied involvement in the breakup between Megan Thee Stallion and NBA player Klay Thompson , which unfolded publicly over the weekend.

The split was initiated by Megan Thee Stallion following accusations of infidelity. She announced the decision via Instagram and a statement to the Daily Mail, emphasizing that trust, fidelity, and respect are essential in a relationship and were lacking in her connection with Thompson. Fans quickly turned to social media, and without evidence, began to implicate Brown, noting Thompson had unfollowed her on Instagram.

Brown swiftly responded to the unfounded accusations on her own Instagram story, stating clearly that she had no involvement in the situation and is focused on the start of her WNBA season with the Seattle Storm. The accusations arose shortly after Megan Thee Stallion shared a scathing post on her Instagram story detailing the reasons for the breakup, citing Thompson's 'cold feet' and questioning his ability to be monogamous after she supported him through difficult periods.

The couple, who went public with their relationship last summer, had appeared to be progressing towards a more serious commitment, with hints of moving in together shared on social media. Their relationship was marked by public displays of affection, including a viral TikTok video and a suggestive Instagram post featuring keys and a house, leading fans to believe they were cohabitating.

This isn't the first time Thompson has faced cheating allegations; similar accusations surfaced in 2015 involving YouTube personality Hannah Stocking. The current situation highlights the intense scrutiny celebrity relationships face and the rapid spread of misinformation on social media, forcing individuals like Lexie Brown to defend themselves against baseless claims. Brown and the Storm began their preseason on Saturday, a narrow defeat to the Golden State Valkyries, and are preparing for the official start of the 2026 WNBA season.

Megan Thee Stallion is now prioritizing self-care and moving forward with clarity after the abrupt end to her relationship





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lexie Brown Klay Thompson Megan Thee Stallion WNBA NBA Breakup Cheating Social Media Seattle Storm Dallas Mavericks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coleen Rooney's Lavish Shopping Spree with Son Klay Following 40th Birthday FestivitiesColeen Rooney and her son Klay were spotted enjoying a shopping trip at Selfridges in Manchester, following her recent 40th birthday celebrations and a family ski vacation. The outing comes as part of a £10 million deal with Disney+ to document her and her family's life.

Read more »

Megan Thee Stallion Splits from Klay Thompson Amid Cheating AllegationsRapper Megan Thee Stallion has ended her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson following accusations of infidelity. Megan publicly addressed the split on Instagram, citing a breach of trust and a need to prioritize her own well-being.

Read more »

June Brown asked EastEnders co-star to end her lifeLord Michael Cashman claims EastEnders star June Brown, implored him to get her to a country where she could die with dignity.

Read more »

Megan Thee Stallion Moved to Tears During Broadway Performance Following Breakup with Klay ThompsonRapper Megan Thee Stallion received a standing ovation at her Moulin Rouge Broadway show, visibly emotional after announcing her split from NBA player Klay Thompson due to infidelity. She shared details of the breakup on Instagram, citing a lack of trust and respect.

Read more »

Megan Thee Stallion Moved to Tears During Broadway Show Following Breakup with Klay ThompsonRapper Megan Thee Stallion received a standing ovation and was visibly emotional during her Broadway performance of Moulin Rouge, one day after announcing her split from NBA player Klay Thompson due to infidelity. She publicly shared her heartbreak on Instagram, detailing issues of trust and commitment.

Read more »

Sam Thompson Breaks Silence on Awkward Radio Question About Zara McDermott and Louis TomlinsonSam Thompson discusses how he felt when a radio listener asked about playing One Direction's 'Steal My Girl' after his ex, Zara McDermott, began dating Louis Tomlinson. He reveals his surprisingly positive reaction and desire for everyone's happiness.

Read more »