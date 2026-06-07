Leyland Town Deal Project Advances with Market Refurbishment and Affordable Housing Development

Major redevelopment works in Leyland, funded by the Town Deal, are progressing with the refurbishment of Leyland Market, construction of a new market square, and delivery of affordable homes and commercial units. Council and government officials have visited the site to witness the advancements and highlight the project's transformative impact on the town centre and community.

Work is progressing on an extensive redevelopment project in Leyland , which includes the refurbishment of Leyland Market, construction of a new market square, and the development of commercial premises along with affordable housing .

Representatives from the Leyland Town Deal Board, South Ribble Borough Council, Eric Wright Construction, R.P. Tyson Construction Ltd., and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) recently joined construction crews to inspect the advancements. Funding for the project is primarily sourced from the Town Deal fund allocated by MHCLG. The council hosted an MHCLG representative to observe the site where two principal contractors are now active.

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, leader of South Ribble Borough Council, expressed his satisfaction with the project's advancement, stating it is a transformative initiative for Leyland. He highlighted that beyond revitalizing the town centre, the scheme will deliver essential affordable homes managed by the council. The first phase, handled by Tyson Construction, involves building 22 affordable homes on Quin Street, which are nearing internal completion.

Meanwhile, the new central carpark is taking shape, roads are forming, and work has started on a pedestrian footbridge. Eric Wright Construction is focused on the market refurbishment, new civic square, and commercial units, having completed service isolations, site preparation, and stripped internal finishes and windows in the market to ready it for a new roof. The visit served to showcase progress, discuss upcoming phases, and emphasize the benefits of the Town Deal investment for Leyland residents.

The Town Deal programme aims to rejuvenate key town centre areas, improve public spaces, and stimulate economic growth, ensuring Leyland stays vibrant and appealing. Steve Reid, Pre-Construction Director at Eric Wright Construction, noted pride in partnering with the council, marking the start following enabling works, and anticipates economic boosts and enhanced community facilities. Jeremy Whittle, Managing Director at R.P.

Tyson Construction Ltd, echoed this sentiment, underscoring the importance of delivering high-quality, much-needed housing and committing to collaboration for timely, high-standard completion. Overall, the Leyland Town Deal represents a significant commitment to urban regeneration, housing, and community development. The multi-faceted project addresses both infrastructure and social needs, combining market revitalization with affordable housing to foster sustainable growth. The involvement of multiple stakeholders-government, local council, and construction firms-demonstrates a coordinated effort to transform Leyland's landscape and improve residents' quality of life.

As works continue, the town expects to see a modernized market area, expanded civic spaces, and new homes, all contributing to a stronger local economy and a more attractive environment





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Leyland Town Deal Redevelopment Affordable Housing Market Refurbishment

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