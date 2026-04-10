LFO's Brad Fischetti Opens Up About the 'Death Curse' and the Tragic Loss of His Bandmates

The last surviving member of LFO, Brad Fischetti, reflects on the heartbreaking deaths of his bandmates Rich Cronin, Brian 'Brizz' Gillis, and Harold 'Devin' Lima and the 'death curse' that has plagued the group.

Brad Fischetti , the last surviving member of the pop group LFO , has emotionally opened up about the profound grief he experienced following the untimely deaths of his three bandmates: Rich Cronin , Brian 'Brizz' Gillis, and Harold 'Devin' Lima. In an upcoming episode of ID's Boy Band Confidential , Fischetti reflects on the band's history, their close relationships, and the devastating impact of these losses.

The interview provides a poignant and intimate look at the emotional toll of witnessing the premature passing of those closest to him, offering a narrative of brotherhood, shared dreams, and the enduring legacy of a band cut short. Fischetti, now 50 years old, was a founding member of LFO, which achieved significant success in the mid-1990s with their distinctive pop sound. The band was formed in 1995, and its early lineup included Fischetti, Rich Cronin, and Brian Gillis. The group quickly gained a following with hits that became staples of the pop music landscape. After Brian Gillis left the band in 1998, Harold 'Devin' Lima joined in his place. The trajectory of LFO took a tragic turn beginning in 2010 when Rich Cronin died at the age of 36 after battling acute myelogenous leukemia for five years. Eight years later, in 2018, Devin Lima succumbed to stage four adrenal cancer at age 41, after a 13-month fight. The most recent loss came in 2023 when Brian Gillis died at the age of 47, although the cause of his death was not publicly disclosed. Fischetti's reflections delve into the deep bond he shared with his bandmates and the shock and disbelief he felt with each passing. \Fischetti's recollections reveal the devastating impact of these losses, chronicling the moments leading up to the deaths and the profound grief that followed. He recalls receiving a phone call from Cronin's brother informing him of Cronin's leukemia diagnosis. Fischetti describes the moment he learned of Cronin's death, emphasizing the close friendship he shared with Lima, who became his roommate and creative collaborator after Cronin's passing. The star mentions a tour they were working on together. He remembered the moment he learned of Lima's cancer diagnosis, describing how he rushed to the hospital and discovered the severity of the illness and the rare cancer. Fischetti recalls the helplessness he felt as he pleaded with God for a miracle, a testament to the depth of his love for his friend. The heartbreaking news of Gillis' death in 2023 further amplified Fischetti's grief. He recounts the moment he learned of the news and the intensity of his emotional reaction, saying he cried in a similar way to when Devin died. This emphasizes the profound impact these losses had on him and the enduring pain he continues to endure. Throughout the interview, Fischetti confronts the so-called 'death curse' that has come to be associated with LFO, acknowledging the premature passing of his bandmates. He shares his feelings about the narrative of a 'death curse', saying that he is not afraid of it and expresses his hope of living a long life. \The interview also explores the legacy of LFO and the impact the band had on the pop music scene of the 1990s. Fischetti reflects on the band's musical contributions and the memories shared with his bandmates. The interview underscores the significance of friendship and brotherhood, illustrating how the shared experiences of musical success intertwined with the personal relationships of the band members. He openly discusses the challenge of moving forward while carrying the memories of those he's lost. The star also touched upon the 'death curse' often associated with LFO, after the premature deaths of Gillis, Cronin, and Lima. He admitted he cried just as hard when he learned of Gillis’ death as he had when Lima died, underscoring the deep bond he shared with his bandmates. He states that he is not afraid of the so-called 'death curse'. Fischetti previously admitted in 2023 that he was not afraid of the so-called 'death curse' plaguing the 90s pop band after Gillis' passing. 'Is there an LFO curse? I hope not. I hope that I get to live a long life,' he told TMZ at the time. 'I don't think we'll quite understand why this happened maybe until we reach the next life you know? And there's so much in this world that we can't possibly grasp.' He added, 'It's very weird that so many pieces of the LFO story are dead - not just Brian and Rich and Devin





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LFO Brad Fischetti Rich Cronin Brian Gillis Devin Lima Death Curse Boy Band Confidential Music Pop Music

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