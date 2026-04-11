LFO's Brad Fischetti Shares Grief Over Bandmates' Tragic Deaths

The last surviving member of LFO, Brad Fischetti, reflects on the untimely deaths of his bandmates, Rich Cronin, Brian 'Brizz' Gillis, and Harold 'Devin' Lima, in an emotional interview. The interview reveals the personal toll of these losses and the impact on the band's legacy.

Brad Fischetti , the last surviving member of the pop group LFO , has emotionally recounted the devastating and untimely deaths of his bandmates, Rich Cronin , Brian 'Brizz' Gillis, and Harold 'Devin' Lima. Fischetti, now 50 years old, was a founding member of the American pop sensation formed in 1995. The band achieved fame in the late 90s and early 2000s with hits. The group's lineup saw changes over the years.

Following Gillis's departure in 1998, Harold 'Devin' Lima stepped in to fill the void. Cronin's life was tragically cut short at the age of 36 in 2010 due to complications from a stroke following a five-year battle with acute myelogenous leukemia. Eight years later, in 2018, Lima succumbed to stage four adrenal cancer at the age of 41 after a 13-month fight. In 2023, Gillis passed away at the age of 47, with the cause of death remaining undisclosed to the public. The poignant memories and reflections will be shared in ID's Boy Band Confidential, set to premiere on April 13. Fischetti's recollections offer a glimpse into the personal impact of these losses. The emotional toll of losing three friends and bandmates to such a young age is deeply felt. \Fischetti's narrative begins with the heartbreaking news of Cronin's illness. Recalling a phone call from Cronin's brother in 2005, Fischetti learned about the leukemia diagnosis. He recounted a conversation where he humorously suggested a reunion tour, unaware of the gravity of Cronin's condition. Just weeks later, the news of Cronin's passing reached Fischetti through a fan. Fischetti also shared a close bond with Lima, even sharing a living space at one point. The two had plans to make music together and even went on tour. Fischetti recounted the day he received the devastating news about Lima's health. Alan, who played the acoustic guitar in the band, informed him that Devin was in the hospital. He rushed to the hospital and found out from one of the doctors that Lima had been diagnosed with an incredibly rare form of cancer, primary adrenal cancer, that had spread throughout his kidney. Fischetti recalled how he pleaded with God to spare Lima's life. Five years after Lima's death, Fischetti faced another devastating blow with the news of Gillis's passing. He received the news from his manager and shared his candid reaction to the news, expressing his profound grief and disbelief over the loss of another friend. He stated that he cried as much as when Devin died, questioning how all three band members could die under the age of 50. The story also touches on the so-called 'death curse' that has been associated with LFO because of the untimely deaths of the three band members. \Fischetti addressed the perception that LFO was cursed by the early deaths of its members. He shared his perspective on the 'death curse' that has been linked to the band, expressing that he doesn't believe in the idea. Fischetti has admitted that he does not fear the so-called 'death curse' plaguing the 90s pop band after Gillis's passing. The artist had previously said in 2023, 'Is there an LFO curse? I hope not. I hope that I get to live a long life.' He also expressed his belief that there is much in the world that we cannot fully comprehend. Fischetti acknowledges the peculiar nature of the LFO story, with so many key figures passing away. He has taken the responsibility to keep the band's legacy alive in the wake of the deaths of his bandmates. He admitted that, at the time, he did not understand and could not fathom the premature deaths of his bandmates. The group's music continues to resonate with fans, but the loss of Cronin, Lima, and Gillis underscores the emotional challenges faced by those who experience such tragedy. The interview offers a tribute to the memory of the fallen bandmates, as well as a reflection on friendship and grief. The premiere of Boy Band Confidential will likely provide a deeper understanding of the individual impact and legacy of the beloved pop band





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LFO Brad Fischetti Rich Cronin Brian Gillis Harold Lima Death Boy Band Confidential Music Pop

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LFO's Brad Fischetti Opens Up About the 'Death Curse' and the Tragic Loss of His BandmatesThe last surviving member of LFO, Brad Fischetti, reflects on the heartbreaking deaths of his bandmates Rich Cronin, Brian 'Brizz' Gillis, and Harold 'Devin' Lima and the 'death curse' that has plagued the group.

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