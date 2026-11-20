Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson dismisses Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing's confident assertion that he could outperform the Kiwi driver in a go-kart race during a podcast interview.

Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson has humorously rejected claims by reality television personality Jamie Laing that he could defeat the New Zealander in a go-kart competition. The exchange occurred during a podcast appearance where Laing, known for his role on Made in Chelsea, attempted to assert his racing prowess against the professional driver.

The Confidence of a Reality TV Star

During the recording, the conversation shifted toward karting, a discipline that often serves as the foundation for professional motorsport careers. Laing expressed his belief that he possessed the innate speed required to challenge Lawson, despite the vast difference in their professional experience levels. The reality star admitted his opinion was formed away from the public eye, emphasizing his genuine conviction.

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Laing stated that he honestly truly thinks he would beat Lawson in a go-kart race, adding that this belief was not merely for the cameras. He insisted that this was his true assessment of the situation, highlighting a confident mindset that he believes is essential for success in any competitive arena.

Liam Lawson's Diplomatic Dismissal

Liam Lawson responded to the challenge with amusement rather than anger, acknowledging Laing's confidence while firmly stating that a victory for the TV personality was impossible. The Formula 1 driver told Laing that he liked the mindset he displayed, suggesting that such confidence should be applied to other areas of life. Lawson explicitly stated that there was absolutely no way Laing could win the race, while simultaneously praising the attitude.

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The Kiwi driver noted that he shares this same confident approach in his own endeavors, but drew a clear line regarding the specific outcome of a karting match. His response balanced professional reality with social politeness, ensuring the interaction remained lighthearted and entertaining for the audience.

Recent Career Milestones for the New Zealander

This casual exchange comes at a significant time for Liam Lawson's professional career, as he has recently secured his place on the Formula 1 grid for the 2027 season. His contract with Racing Bulls was extended, confirming his status as a top-tier driver in the sport. This stability allows him to focus on his racing duties without the uncertainty that often plagues drivers in lower categories.

Professional Motorsport Context

The discussion highlights the stark contrast between professional racing and amateur enthusiasm. While Laing's confidence is admirable, the technical skills required to operate a go-kart at high speeds are honed through years of rigorous training. Lawson's experience in Formula 1 involves navigating complex tracks at speeds far exceeding those of karting, requiring precise car control and strategic thinking.

Podcast Origins and Reporting

The interview was conducted by Lewis, who frequently attends Grand Prix events around the world for Crash.net. Lewis often reports on the action from the ground, providing insights into the lives of the people who matter in the sport. His presence in the studio adds a layer of professional context to the conversation, bridging the gap between mainstream entertainment and competitive motorsport.