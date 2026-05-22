Liam Payne's ex struggles to move on and find love as she compares all potential partners to late singer

Kate Cassidy, the 27-year-old ex-girlfriend of Liam Payne, has confessed that she struggles to find love again due to comparing all potential partners to the late singer. She dated Payne for two years until his sudden death in October 2024.

Liam Payne 's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has admitted that she struggles to move on and find love again due to comparing all potential partners to the late singer.

She dated Payne for two years and lost him in October 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina with alcohol and cocaine in his system. Taking to TikTok, Kate shared her dating life and admitted nobody could hold a candle to the 'f*****g hot, funny, kind and generous' Liam. She expressed her struggle with not being able to find a partner who could fill the void left by Payne.

Her post was criticized by his friends and family for being 'triggering', 'distasteful' and 'unhelpful'. She hit back at an online troll who wished she would stop talking about Payne and move on. Kate revealed that Payne was more than just a famous figure to her, he was her best friend and somebody she thought she would spend her life with. She also expressed her desire to get married, have kids, and that she would love Payne forever





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