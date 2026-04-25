Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Announces She’s Ready to Date Again

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of the late Liam Payne, has revealed she is ready to start dating again 18 months after his tragic death, while emphasizing her enduring love for the singer and her commitment to keeping his memory alive.

Kate Cassidy , the girlfriend of the late Liam Payne , has publicly shared her readiness to re-enter the dating world, marking a significant step in her grief journey 18 months after his tragic death.

The 27-year-old American influencer and Payne dated for two years prior to his passing in October 2024, an event that occurred after a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with toxicology reports revealing the presence of alcohol and cocaine in his system. Cassidy has consistently used social media as an outlet to process her grief, openly documenting her emotions and experiences with her followers.

In a recent Instagram video, she expressed her feelings about the possibility of finding love again, acknowledging it as a complex chapter within the grieving process. She stated, 'I am ready to start dating again. It has been a year and a half since Liam passed away. I think that love after loss is a big chapter within your grief journey and I don't know how that is going to feel.

' She emphasized her enduring desire for a future family, believing it aligns with Liam’s wishes had the roles been reversed. Cassidy was clear in her declaration that her love for Liam will remain constant, regardless of any future relationships.

'I will always love Liam and that will never change no matter who I meet and who comes into my life,' she affirmed. She envisions honoring his memory even on significant life events like her wedding day, stating she will continue to think of him daily for the rest of her life. This sentiment was further highlighted in a playful TikTok video where she tagged the network behind 'The Bachelorette,' playfully suggesting herself as a potential candidate.

The post, accompanied by a dancing video and the caption 'hi abc,' garnered enthusiastic responses from fans who expressed their eagerness to watch her on the show, believing she would be a compelling lead. The online support demonstrates a widespread desire to see Cassidy find happiness while continuing to honor her past love. She also directly addressed an online critic who suggested she should stop discussing Liam, firmly defending her right to keep his memory alive.

Cassidy’s perspective on love after loss is deeply rooted in her belief that preserving the memory of a loved one is crucial. She articulated this in a previous TikTok, stating that any future partner must accept her enduring love for Liam.

'Whoever I end up with in my future will have to accept the fact I will always love Liam,' she explained. She intends to continue sharing stories and memories of him, both joyful and sorrowful, as a way of keeping his spirit alive. She passionately defended her right to grieve openly, emphasizing that Liam was not merely a celebrity figure but a deeply loved boyfriend and best friend.

'It hurts so bad because I am just criticised all the time for speaking about my boyfriend that passed away, the person that I loved and still do love,' she shared. She expressed her unwillingness to allow Liam to 'die twice' – once through his physical death and again through silence. Her commitment to remembering him is unwavering, and she believes that finding future happiness does not diminish the significance of her past love.

She wants to build a future, including marriage and children, but always with Liam’s memory present





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kate Cassidy Liam Payne Dating Grief Love After Loss

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daniel Farke to be distraught over Liam Rosenior sack ahead of Chelsea vs Leeds UnitedThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Liam Rosenior Sacked as Chelsea Head CoachChelsea have sacked Head Coach Liam Rosenior following a 3-0 defeat to Brighton and a run of five consecutive league losses without scoring. Calum McFarlane will take interim charge, while Filipe Luis is the current favourite to become the next permanent manager.

Read more »

Gary Neville names Chelsea players who 'stitched up' Liam Rosenior in attack before Leeds United gameLiam Rosenior has been sacked by Chelsea following a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats, with Gary Neville accusing Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez of 'stitching up' the manager, and Calum McFarlane set to take over as interim

Read more »

Liam Rosenior’s next job after Chelsea: Opportunities set to open up for sacked managerThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Chelsea next manager: Filipe Luis betting odds narrow after Liam Rosenior sackThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Liam Rosenior tipped to make instant return to Premier League after Chelsea sackingThe Englishman was relieved of his duties as Chelsea boss on Wednesday.

Read more »