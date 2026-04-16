Liam Payne's Sister Ruth Gibbins Reflects on Grief 18 Months After Singer's Death

Ruth Gibbins, sister of the late One Direction star Liam Payne, shares her profound struggles with grief and feelings of homesickness for her life before his passing, as she marks the 18-month anniversary of his death. She describes how his absence has irrevocably changed her and the difficulty of living without him.

Eighteen months have passed since the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne , and his sister, Ruth Gibbins , is bravely sharing her ongoing struggle with grief. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ruth marked the solemn anniversary, revealing that she feels profoundly homesick for the life she knew before the profound loss. Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31, after a fall from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur hotel in Palermo.

His medical cause of death was officially recorded as polytrauma, indicating multiple severe injuries. Ruth's post, accompanied by a cherished photograph of her and Liam from happier times, eloquently captures the transformative nature of grief. She confessed that she no longer recognizes the person she has become, acknowledging that Liam's absence has irrevocably altered her perspective on life. A particularly poignant sentiment expressed was the sadness that Liam will never know the sister who emerged from the ashes of his passing. She articulated a deep longing to return to her pre-bereavement existence, stating that if offered the choice between reliving her past with her brother or solving all the world's problems, she would unequivocally choose the former. Ruth highlighted that while Liam imparted many invaluable life lessons, he did not equip her with the tools to navigate life without him, a challenge she finds immensely difficult to overcome. She spoke directly to Liam, sensing his presence, particularly in recent weeks, and expressed a love and longing that transcends comprehension. Ruth conveyed her hope that Liam can witness their continued efforts to honor his memory and live in his spirit. To cope with the overwhelming pain, Ruth shared a quote about dealing with grief, which suggests a coping mechanism of speaking to the departed as if a conversation will occur 'tomorrow.' While acknowledging the impossibility of this future meeting, she finds solace in the present, allowing her to endure each day. This follows a similar emotional tribute shared in November on the anniversary of Liam's funeral, which was held on November 20, 2024. During that somber occasion, Ruth had also expressed the profound difficulty of her loss, describing the funeral as a ceremony she should never have had to attend and the subsequent days as ones she should never have had to live without her brother. She candidly stated that missing him has become an intrinsic part of her being, dispelling the notion that grief ever truly eases. Liam's older sister, Nicola, also paid a heartbreaking tribute in October, describing his loss as an indelible pain. She shared intimate family photos and spoke of their efforts to keep Liam's memory alive for his eight-year-old son, Bear, ensuring he understands his father's legacy. Nicola also shared how she helps Liam's niece, Ffion, remember her uncle by likening him to a celestial body, a natural phenomenon, and a gentle presence





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Liam Payne Grief Ruth Gibbins One Direction Bereavement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate Garraway Finds 'Joy Again' After Husband's Death: Close Friendship With Liam HalliganTwo years after the tragic loss of her husband, Derek Draper, Kate Garraway is reportedly finding companionship and joy with fellow broadcaster Liam Halligan. The pair have known each other for 20 years. The article details their recent outings and the support from Garraway's friends.

Read more »

Kate Garraway Finds Love Again with Liam Halligan Following Derek Draper's DeathGood Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway is reportedly in a new relationship with broadcast journalist Liam Halligan, a friend of her late husband Derek Draper. This news comes just months after Draper's death in January 2024. The story details their growing closeness, reactions from friends, and Halligan's confirmation of the relationship.

Read more »

Chelsea ready second Maxi Araujo scouting mission as transfer hinges on Liam Rosenior tactical switchThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Chelsea make decision on Liam Rosenior future as Blues' Champions League hopes hang in the balanceChelsea board decide on Liam Rosenior's future as the club faces a battle for Champions League qualification and FA Cup success.

Read more »

Preston Reflects on Liam Payne's 'Cries for Help' After Tragic FallSamuel Preston, a musician and friend of the late Liam Payne, has spoken candidly about the former One Direction star's struggles, describing some of their collaborative songs as undisguised cries for help following Payne's tragic death at 31. Preston drew parallels to his own near-fatal balcony fall in 2017, emphasizing the challenges of offering support when it's not sought.

Read more »

Liam Lawson: Drivers will always complain about new F1 rulesThe Racing Bulls driver admits that his F1 rivals 'complain about everything” in the championship

Read more »