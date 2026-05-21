Liberal Democrat Leader John Potter Challenges Preston Labour Leader Matthew Brown

The leader of Preston City Council's main opposition group, John Potter, will challenge Labour leader Matthew Brown for the post of council leader at a meeting. Brown, who has been in charge for the last eight years, secured the support of his own Labour group to remain at the helm and is expected to comfortably secure a combination of active support and abstention from other opposition politicians to remain in the role. This challenge will bring about a shift in the authority's composition after losing the majority grip it had held on the authority for the last 15 years.

The Labour leader of Preston City Council will be challenged for his job at a meeting that will determine how the authority operates in the wake of this month's local election results .

The Liberal Democrat main opposition group will try to replace Matthew Brown with their leader, John Potter, after the authority slipped into no overall control. However, it is understood that Cllr Brown – who has been in charge for the last eight years – will comfortably secure a combination of the active support and abstention he needs from other opposition politicians to remain in the role





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Preston City Council Local Election Results Council Leader Challenge John Potter Liberal Democrat Matthew Brown No Overall Control Abolition Of Preston City Council

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