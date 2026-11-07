Liberty Recycling enters liquidation with 100 jobs lost after gardaí raid. Treasurer Linda Behan and trustee Aengus Ó Snodaigh face scrutiny over forged signatures and money-laundering probes.

Liberty Recycling has collapsed into liquidation, resulting in the immediate loss of one hundred jobs across its Dublin operations. The crisis follows a series of raids conducted by gardaí investigating a suspected criminal money-laundering operation at the charity's headquarters. Linda Behan, who served as treasurer and trustee, refused to comment when approached by Irish Mail on Sunday on Thursday evening. She ignored all questions and drove away without providing any explanation regarding her role in the organization's failure.

Gardaí Raid Dublin HQ and Residences

Gardaí executed raids at Liberty Recycling's Dublin HQ in recent weeks as part of their investigation into alleged financial crimes. The search warrants extended to the Crumlin home of CEO Philip Moloney Snr and his second son, Adam, who worked as a manager at the charity. During the operation, officers removed luxury BMW vehicles from outside the Moloney residence. The charity is now under liquidation, and the next court hearing is scheduled for the end of this month.

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Forged Signatures and Director Roles

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh, who sits on the board alongside his wife Linda Behan, issued a statement claiming he was shocked by the emerging issues. He explicitly stated that his signature had been forged on a letter included in the Charities Regulator's investigation into governance failures. Ó Snodaigh insisted that the Merchants Quay project he developed plays no current role in the charity's governance, finances, or operations. Despite this, signatures purporting to be from him and Linda Behan appear on incorporation documents for other firms listed as directors.

Backdated Changes and Corporate Structure

Governance problems at Liberty Recycling appear to stem from 2022, following the death of former chair Lynda Lynch from acute liver disease on February 16. Lynch was replaced as chair by Ó Snodaigh, and Linda Behan became a trustee for the first time. However, these changes were not recorded until October 2022, eight months after Lynch's death, and were backdated in submissions to the Company Registrations Office. Meanwhile, CEO Philip Moloney established Liberty Developments Designated Activity Company in January 2022, prior to Lynch's likely withdrawal from daily work.

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Regulator Condemns Poor Oversight

The Charities Regulator has been careful not to link Mrs. Behan or any other trustee directly with the suspected illegal criminal organization. Nevertheless, the Regulator issued scathing criticism of the poor governance practices displayed by the trustees. These failures may have resulted in Liberty Recycling being a likely target for criminal exploitation by others. The Regulator noted that the charity's structure allowed for significant external influence and lack of transparency regarding its commercial entities.

Fraternity Resignation and Legal Breach

The link to Merchants Quay, run by the Franciscan fraternity, remained until October 1, when Fr Gabriel Kinahan resigned. Kinahan had a presence on the board until his departure, which paved the way for Brian Behan to join the board. The appointment of Brian Behan, who is Linda's husband, created a situation where a majority of trustees were connected relatives. This arrangement appears to be in breach of the Charities (Amendment) Act 2024, which prohibits such familial dominance on charity boards.