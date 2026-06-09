Libyan Militia Kidnaps Over 300 Migrants Bound for UK, Demands Ransom and Threatens Organ Harvesting

A BBC investigation reveals that a Libyan militia kidnapped over 300 Iraqi Kurdish migrants en route to the UK, torturing them and threatening to remove their organs unless families paid a $5,000 ransom. Former captives describe horrific conditions, and authorities suspect some may have had organs forcibly removed.

A BBC investigation has uncovered a harrowing ordeal involving over 300 migrants from Iraqi Kurdistan who were kidnapped, tortured, and threatened with organ removal while attempting to reach the United Kingdom.

The young men were captured by a militia in Libya, a country riddled with conflict and weak governance, where they were held for ransom in a guarded compound. The abductors demanded $5,000 (approximately £3,700) from each family, warning that if the money was not paid promptly, the captives would be taken to a doctor to have their kidneys forcibly removed. The scheme began when a dispute over payment broke out between the migrants' smuggler, Noah Aaron, and the militia.

Aaron, along with fellow smuggler Kardo Jaf, had arranged the journey to the UK, which involved passing through Libya. The country is largely controlled by rival militias, and smuggling networks often rely on their cooperation.

However, in this case, the militia claimed that Aaron owed them a debt from an earlier agreement, leading them to take the migrants hostage as collateral. The families received violent footage of their loved ones being tortured, including a distressing video of a young man being told he was en route to a kidney removal procedure if the ransom was not paid immediately.

Many families scraped together the funds to secure their relatives' release, but Kurdish authorities suspect that some captives may have had their organs harvested against their will. The investigation highlights the brutal realities of human trafficking and the extreme dangers faced by migrants seeking a better life in Europe. Former captives described the torture they endured at the hands of their captors.

One 16-year-old boy recounted being kept in a small cell with 177 other people, deprived of sunlight for six months. They were burned, beaten, and given only one piece of bread per day, and that only if they paid extra money. Another young man had his leg burned as a form of punishment. The militia terrorized the families by sending graphic images of the abuse.

One father from Ranya, Iraq, confirmed that he paid a ransom to secure his son's release. His son was among 110 hostages who were flown home in January on an Iraqi government-chartered flight.

However, a photo taken during the captivity showed a scar on his son's body that the father feared was from a forced organ removal. Other photos emerged showing similar scars on other captives, and a UK-based consultant confirmed that the incisions appeared consistent with kidney surgery. Anthony Dunkerley, a UN adviser who has investigated human trafficking in Libya, noted that kidnapping for ransom is common in the region due to limited state control exploited by armed groups.

Despite the risks, illegal migrants from Iraqi Kurdistan continue to attempt the journey to Europe, driven by economic hardship or political instability in their homeland. The investigation serves as a stark warning about the perils of irregular migration and inhumane treatment of vulnerable people. The Kurdistan Regional Government has urged former captives to share their experiences to dissuade others from embarking on such dangerous journeys.

Hemn Merany, a senior official at the Ministry of the Interior, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the horrors faced by these migrants. The BBC's findings underscore the urgent need for international cooperation to combat human trafficking and organ trafficking.

Meanwhile, the victims of this particular incident are left with lasting physical and psychological scars. Some have been reunited with their families, but the trauma of their captivity and the ongoing threat of organ trafficking haunt them. The investigation also raises questions about the role of smugglers like Noah Aaron and Kardo Jaf, who allegedly collaborated with the militia.

As European countries continue to grapple with migration pressures, stories like this highlight the depth of criminal networks that exploit desperate people. The international community must take decisive action to dismantle such operations and protect the most vulnerable. For now, the survivors try to rebuild their lives, but the memory of their ordeal remains a grim reminder of the cost of seeking a new beginning





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Libyan Militia Migrant Kidnapping Organ Trafficking Iraqi Kurdistan Ransom

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