Lidl Announces Hundreds of New Store Locations Across Great Britain, Including 20 in Merseyside

Lidl is actively seeking sites for new stores across Great Britain, with a significant focus on Merseyside. The supermarket chain is offering a finder’s fee for successful site identifications and promises job creation and community support with each new store.

Lidl , the popular German discount supermarket chain, has unveiled an extensive list of potential locations across Great Britain for future store development, signaling a significant expansion plan.

The company is actively seeking sites in hundreds of areas, with a particular focus on Merseyside, where it has identified twenty specific locations as prime targets. This ambitious expansion is detailed in Lidl’s recently published Site Requirements Brochure, released on April 27th, and underscores the supermarket’s commitment to increasing its presence throughout the UK.

The search isn’t limited to Merseyside; Lidl is also exploring opportunities in North Wales, Lancashire, and Cheshire West, including multiple sites in Chester, Ellesmere Port, and Widnes. Further afield, the company has expressed interest in locations such as Lytham St Annes, Prescot, Preston, Lancaster, and Blackpool, demonstrating a broad geographical scope for its expansion efforts. This widespread search highlights Lidl’s confidence in its business model and its desire to cater to a wider customer base.

The specific locations within Merseyside identified for potential development include several areas within Liverpool – Allerton, Anfield, Speke/Hunts Cross, Walton, Wavertree, West Derby, and Woolton. Beyond Liverpool, Lidl is also targeting Ainsdale/Birkdale, Aintree/Netherton, Crosby, Formby, Huyton, Kirkby, Halewood, Prescot/Rainhill, and areas within St Helens and Wirral. The Wirral locations of interest include Heswall, Hoylake/West Kirkby, New Brighton/Seacombe, and Upton. Lidl’s criteria for these sites are quite specific.

The company requires properties ranging in size from 18,000 to 26,500 square feet, accompanied by a minimum of 100 dedicated car parking spaces. Crucially, the sites must benefit from strong pedestrian or vehicular traffic flow and be situated in prominent locations such as town centres, edge-of-centre locations, or established retail parks. This emphasis on accessibility and visibility reflects Lidl’s strategy to maximize customer convenience and attract a high volume of shoppers.

The company is offering a competitive finder’s fee to individuals or organizations that can successfully identify previously unknown sites that ultimately lead to the development of a new Lidl store, incentivizing local knowledge and participation in the expansion process. Beyond the physical requirements of the sites, Lidl emphasizes the positive impact its new stores will have on local communities. Each new store is projected to create numerous high-quality jobs for local residents, accompanied by competitive benefits packages.

Currently, Lidl’s entry-level hourly rates stand at £13.45 nationally, increasing to £14.45 with continued service. In London, these rates are even more attractive, starting at £14.80 and rising to £15.30 with experience. Richard Taylor, Chief Real Estate Officer at Lidl GB, stated that the company has one of the most ambitious store opening programs of any supermarket in the UK and remains dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality products to more communities nationwide.

He further highlighted that Lidl stores offer more than just affordable goods; they also contribute to local economies by creating jobs, supporting British suppliers, and providing assistance to local charities and community initiatives. This commitment to social responsibility is a key component of Lidl’s brand identity. The expansion is backed by a substantial £600 million investment, with plans to open over 50 new stores within the next 12 months.

Lidl has consistently demonstrated strong growth, maintaining a 33-month streak as the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket in the UK, a milestone achieved after opening its 1,000th store in East Grinstead last November. This continued success positions Lidl as a major player in the UK grocery market and reinforces its commitment to long-term growth and community engagement





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