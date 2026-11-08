Lidl Livarno Storage Ottoman Review

Lidl introduces the Livarno Storage Ottoman for £19.99, offering dual seating and storage. This guide details its capacity, weight limits, and assembly for UK homes.

UK retailer Lidl has launched the Livarno Storage Ottoman, a multifunctional furniture piece priced at £19.99. This anthracite-colored unit combines seating with organized storage, addressing household clutter in playrooms and hallways. The foldable design ensures it remains a practical solution for modern living spaces.

Storage Capacity and Material Composition

The Livarno Storage Ottoman features two internal compartments and two drawers for organized storage. Each compartment offers 21 litres of space, while each drawer provides 14 litres. The manufacturer states that the maximum load is 1 kg per compartment and 2 kg per drawer, making it suitable for soft items like blankets and toys. The seat itself is constructed from polyurethane foam under a durable polyester cover. Internal walls and the base utilize medium-density fiberboard (MDF). The inner compartments are made from polypropylene plastic. Lidl confirms the product contains 100 percent FSC-certified wood.

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Weight Limits and Durability Standards

While storage limits are strict, the structural integrity of the ottoman is high. The padded seat can bear loads of up to 110kg. This allows adults to sit comfortably while tying shoes or putting on boots. The dark grey finish helps hide everyday marks and pet paw prints. The dimensions are 78cm wide, 40cm high, and 40cm deep. This size allows it to fit under windows or along hallway walls. The fabric choice ensures longevity in high-traffic areas.

Assembly Process and Warranty Coverage

Lidl lists the item as a foldable bench to assist with storage when not in use. The company states the unit is easy to assemble, a feature beneficial for parents managing household tasks. The product comes with a three-year warranty from Lidl. This coverage provides assurance regarding the durability of the MDF and polyester components. The assembly process does not require complex tools, simplifying the setup for consumers.

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Practical Applications in Home Interiors

Residents can utilize the unit in multiple rooms to reduce visual clutter. In hallways, it serves as a seating area for shoes while drawers hold gloves and hats. Living rooms benefit from hidden spaces for throws and cushions. Children's bedrooms can use it for soft toys and as a reading seat. The item measures 78cm wide, providing ample surface area. Its neutral color scheme blends with wooden floors and bright cushions.

Consumer Guidance and Buying Advice

Shoppers should measure their space before purchasing to ensure a proper fit. Users must respect the 1 kg and 2 kg weight limits for compartments and drawers. Small baskets or fabric bags can organize smaller items inside the compartments. The product is available for £19.99 each. This price point offers a cost-effective solution for temporary storage needs. The foldable nature adds to its versatility for small homes.