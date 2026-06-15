Lidl Middle Aisle June 2021: New Arrivals in Kitchen, Clothing, Arts, Office, Home Textiles, Fitness and School Supplies

Lidl's ever-changing middle aisle introduces a wide variety of new products across multiple categories for June 2021. Highlights include Silvercrest kitchen appliances, Esmara summer clothing, arts and crafts kits, office electronics, home textiles, cycling and fitness gear, and school clothing essentials.

Lidl 's middle aisle , often compared to Aldi 's Specialbuy section, is a dynamic and ever-changing section located at the centre of its supermarkets. This aisle features a rotating assortment of unexpected items, spanning from power tools and air fryers to gardening supplies and homeware.

On Sunday, June 21, a range of kitchen items will be introduced in the Middle Aisle. This includes Silvercrest branded products such as an electric grater for £24.99, kettles for £15.99, and an ice-cream maker for £14.99.

Additionally, summer clothing will arrive at Lidl, featuring the Esmara Ladies Cotton Muslin Blouses for £5.99 and Ladies Muslin Shorts for £4.99, each available in blue, white, or yellow. Also included are the Esmara Ladies Short Pyjamas for £4.99, offered in floral or lemon prints. Shoppers can find cycling shorts and vest top multipacks as well.

The men's clothing line comprises the Esmara Men's T-shirts in navy or white for £2.79, Men's Shorts in dark blue or dark green for £6.99, and Men's Short Pyjamas in navy or blue for £4.99. Lidl's signature branded clothing in the yellow, blue, and red shades of the supermarket's logo will also be available, including sliders for £3.99, socks for £1.99, bum bags for £4.99, clogs for £4.99, and reversible bucket hats for £4.99.

On Thursday, Lidl will introduce arts and crafts activities, with a variety of DIY sets, painting materials, and drawing tools. The Crelando LED Light Pad, priced at £9.99, is ideal for tracing and design work. For younger children and fashion enthusiasts, the Lena brand offers a range of designer kits including scrunchie, headband, and Taylor Swift-inspired bracelet makers, each set costing £7.99.

Character-themed Tape Art Cards featuring Unicorn Academy, Monster High, and Rainbow High will be available, along with scratch art books and diamond painting sets, all priced at either £2.99 or £3.99. The Crelando range also includes acrylic paint sets in basic, pastel, and neon colours for £3.99, which can be paired with flat or round paintbrush multipacks for £2.99. Single canvases and multipacks are offered for £3.99, and Marabu Creabox dot art painting sets are priced at £4.99.

Finally, Lidl will offer 24-packs of fine liners or brush pens, 12-packs of permanent markers, and various 12-piece sketch marker sets for approximately three pounds each. Also on Thursday, office essentials will be introduced, encompassing home office supplies, tech accessories, and stationery. Tronic home electronics include black and white A4 laminators for £14.99 and document shredders for £17.99.

To keep devices powered, shoppers can find 10,000mAh power banks, USB charging hubs, and four-socket extension leads for under ten pounds each, along with rechargeable Tronic batteries and a Duracell silicone USB-C cable. Further items include docking stations for £9.99, radio-controlled wall clocks for £7.99, and three-packs of thermometers and hygrometers for £4.99 to monitor indoor humidity and temperature.

Printer paper, daily planners, clipboards, notebooks, and various sticky notes start from 99p. Multipacks of ballpoint pens, gel pens, permanent markers, highlighters, and HB pencils are mostly priced at £1.29 or £1.49. Other offerings include pencil cases, paper clips, tape, and glues from Pritt and Pattex for £1.99 each.

On Thursday, home textiles will also be featured, including muslin duvet cover sets available in white or beige, with prices starting at £19.99 for a single, £24.99 for a double, and £29.99 for a king size. Specialty support bedding such as support pillows and leg pillows will be sold for £12.99 each, alongside TopCool neck support pillows for £10.99. Temperature-regulating TopCool duvets are priced at £10.99 for a double and £11.99 for a king size.

Jersey fitted sheets come in double for £6.99 and king size for £7.99, with colour choices of white, grey, or green. Patterned tablecloths featuring seashell, leaf, or lemon designs will be available for £3.49 each. On Sunday, cycling gear and fitness essentials will be added to the Middle Aisle. The Crivit sports equipment and activewear range includes a Bike Workstand for £29.99 and Lidl's 'top-pick' mini massage gun, available in beige or pink for £19.99.

Bicycle maintenance items include a 20-piece bike tool kit for £14.99, a bike torque wrench for £16.99, and various pumps and compressors. Cyclists will also find cycle helmets with rear lights, memory foam saddles, bike cleaning sprays, chain lubricants, and puncture repair kits. Runners can equip themselves with backpacks or vests for £14.99, running shoes for £12.99, and smaller accessories like smartphone armbands or running belts for £2.99.

Additionally, yoga mats for £7.99, sports leggings for £6.99, and a variety of men's and ladies' sports tops and bras ranging from £3.99 to £5.99 will be available. Finally, school essentials will join the Middle Aisle on Thursday, featuring school pinafores in black or grey two-packs for £6.99, two-packs of jersey trousers or jersey skirts for £4.99, and individual pairs of trousers, shorts, or pleated skirts for £1.75 each





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Lidl Middle Aisle Specialbuy Aldi Supermarket Deals Kitchen Appliances Summer Clothing Arts And Crafts Office Supplies Home Textiles Fitness Equipment School Essentials

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