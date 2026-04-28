Lidl's Middle Aisle Set for Major Refresh with Garden, Camping & Kitchen Essentials

Lidl is preparing a significant update to its popular 'middle aisle' with a wide range of new products including garden items, camping equipment, kitchen appliances, and children's toys. New stock arrives this Thursday and Sunday.

Lidl , renowned for its dynamic and unpredictable ' middle aisle ' – a concept mirroring Aldi's popular Specialbuy section – is preparing a substantial refresh of its offerings this week.

This central aisle, a staple of Lidl supermarkets, consistently presents a rotating selection of goods, spanning a remarkably diverse range of categories. From practical power tools and increasingly popular air fryers to essential gardening supplies and stylish homeware, the middle aisle is a destination for both planned purchases and spontaneous discoveries. The inventory typically undergoes significant changes every Thursday and Sunday, ensuring a fresh and engaging shopping experience for regular customers.

This week, Lidl is heavily focused on catering to the growing demand for outdoor living products as consumers eagerly anticipate warmer weather and increased opportunities for barbecues and camping. This Thursday, April 30th, Lidl's Garden Event kicks off with an impressive array of over 65 items dedicated to enhancing outdoor spaces.

Gardeners will be delighted by the selection of indoor and outdoor plants, including bedding plants and vibrant balcony displays priced at £4.99 each, alongside eye-catching hanging baskets available for £5.99. A diverse range of flowering plants such as jasmine, hydrangeas, lavender, freesias, and geraniums are available for planting, complemented by a selection of house plants costing just £2.99. For those looking to cultivate their own produce, Lidl will also stock a variety of fruit, vegetable, flower, and herb seeds.

Beyond plants, the garden event features a comprehensive range of barbecues, from affordable charcoal models like the Grillmeister Kettle Barbecue at £22.99 to more sophisticated gas barbecues, including the Grillmeister Three Burner Gas Barbecue priced at £99.99. To accompany the barbecues, Lidl will offer specialized tools like burger presses (£3.99) for crafting perfect smash burgers and burger cloches (£3.99) for achieving that desirable melted cheese finish.

Garden maintenance is also covered with trowels, spades, clips, rope, and ground spikes, alongside essential planting aids such as hoses, grow pots, netting, gardening gloves, clogs, and bulb planters. For outdoor adventurers, Lidl is also launching a substantial camping collection, boasting over 60 items available from Thursday. The Crivit Family Tent, priced at £79.99, provides comfortable accommodation for four people, featuring a dedicated sleeping area and a convenient porch.

Weighing in at 10kg, it strikes a balance between portability and spaciousness. Camping chairs are available from £7.99, with sleeping bags and air beds starting at £11.99. Practical accessories like the Crivit Electric Coolbox (£44.99) will help keep food and drinks fresh, alongside camping tables, cool bags, water containers, camping sinks, torches, and various food storage solutions. The range extends to include hiking clothing, shoes, and walking sticks, catering to a wide spectrum of outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to Sunday, May 3rd, Lidl will introduce a new selection of kitchen items and electronics. Microwaves will be available for £39.99, while kettles and toasters can be purchased for £15.99. Blenders are offered in both hand blender (£14.99) and jug blender (£29.99) formats. For pet owners, a Henry Pet Vacuum Cleaner will be on sale for £135, with replacement bags available for £6.99.

The kitchen range also includes Silvercrest Cast Aluminium pans, starting at £10.99, encompassing griddle pans and frying pans in various sizes, alongside food storage containers, knife sharpeners, salt and pepper mills, stainless steel drinks bottles, mops, and soap dispensers. Finally, the middle aisle will also welcome new children's play equipment and toys, including the Lupilu Sandpit with Sun Shade and Ice Cream Parlour (£49.99) and the Lupilu Sand and Water Activity Table (£22.99), as well as toys featuring popular characters like Peppa Pig, Bluey, and Barbie, plus bubble guns and activity books





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Lidl Middle Aisle Specialbuys Garden Camping Kitchen Toys Barbecue Plants Deals

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