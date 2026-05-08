Lidl Unveils Changes to Lidl Plus Loyalty Scheme, Sparking Discontent Among Customers

Lidl has recently unveiled changes to its widely-used Lidl Plus loyalty scheme, which enables customers to collect rewards while shopping at the budget retailer. The alterations, however, haven't gone down well with everyone. The discount supermarket chain Lidl has built its reputation on competitive pricing. Since launching in 1994, it has grown rapidly to operate 1,000 stores across the UK. A key factor behind its popularity is that Lidl consistently ranks among Britain's most affordable supermarkets. In recent years, shoppers have embraced the rewards programme that helps them stretch their money further. So when Lidl revealed plans to modify the scheme, it sparked discontent among some customers.

Lidl has recently unveiled changes to its widely-used Lidl Plus loyalty scheme, which enables customers to collect rewards while shopping at the budget retailer . The alterations, however, haven't gone down well with everyone.

The discount supermarket chain Lidl has built its reputation on competitive pricing. Since launching in 1994, it has grown rapidly to operate 1,000 stores across the UK. A key factor behind its popularity is that Lidl consistently ranks among Britain's most affordable supermarkets. In recent years, shoppers have embraced the rewards programme that helps them stretch their money further.

So when Lidl revealed plans to modify the scheme, it sparked discontent among some customers. One disgruntled shopper turned to Reddit to voice their frustration, asking: 'Which one of you guys asked for this? Come on, come clean!

' Accompanying their post was a screenshot from the Lidl app, featuring the supermarket's announcement: 'You asked, we listened! Say hello to Lidl Plus Points' Lidl's new rewards scheme The post references Lidl's restructuring of the loyalty programme, which now converts every pound spent into a Lidl Plus Point. Customers can then redeem their accumulated points for various rewards.

There's also the choice of money-off vouchers, which can be applied to future purchases provided they're activated before scanning items at the till. Additionally, there are bonus opportunities to accumulate points during promotional periods.

For instance, Lidl is currently offering double points on fresh fruit bought between 5th and 22nd May. New members also pocket 100 points simply by downloading the Lidl app, while existing rewards members can earn the same by acknowledging the updates within the app. The beloved personalised coupons that shoppers have long relied upon remain a feature of the Lidl Plus scheme, continuing to refresh based on each customer's regular purchases.

However, not all of the changes have gone down well. A popular benefit among loyal Lidl customers was receiving a free pastry item upon spending £10 in a single month. Additional perks that are now being axed included a complimentary piece of fruit or veg at £25 spent, along with a 10% discount on a shop once you'd splashed out £250 in a month. Customer reaction Some aren't happy that changes have been made, as they preferred the old rewards.

One grumbled: 'Literally nobody asked for this...

' Another said: 'Probably people asked for better customisation of rewards to suit their tastes. Lidl just took that idea and rolled it into a scheme that was more customisable, but less rewarding.

' Someone else wrote: 'So, no more freebies at 10, 50, 100 and 150? Or the 10% off after 250? Am I right in understanding that a croissant will require 65 points, which would require £65 spent? If that is the case, Lidl are losing me and my fam.

We have Aldi next door and only go to the Lidl for the freebies.

' Addressing the complaints, a Lidl GB spokesperson said: 'The launch of Lidl Plus Points gives shoppers more choice in how they're rewarded and a way to save even more on their shop. These changes come in response to customer demand for greater flexibility in how rewards are earned and used.

Customers will consistently earn more than 1 point per £1 with campaigns such as Rewards of the Week, double points, triple points, or free points on selected products, giving shoppers even better value.

'For example, both new and existing customers will receive 100 free Points to mark the launch, while shoppers can supercharge their Lidl Plus wallets by collecting double points on all fruit. These savings sit alongside continued investment in personalised coupons, as well as regular offers and easy-to-use features like Lidl Pay.





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Lidl Lidl Plus Loyalty Scheme Changes Customer Demand Personalised Coupons Freebies Discounts Points Rewards Competitive Pricing Budget Retailer

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